ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Currituck budget proposal eliminates Economic Development Department

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaKt1_0fwCbtB200

CURRITUCK — Currituck County will eliminate its Economic Development Department on July 1.

It’s a move that caught Economic Development Director Larry Lombardi by surprise.

Lombardi, who has been the director for five years, will be out of a job at the end of the month.

The cut is part of a $126.9 million proposed fiscal year 2022-23 county budget that County Manager Ike McRee presented to county commissioners last month.

“Very surprising, certainly was a shock to me,” Lombardi said when reached Tuesday.

The proposed elimination of the Economic Development Department will save the county $307,000 next fiscal year, which includes Lombardi’s $76,777 annual salary.

Lombardi said he was informed by McRee after a staff meeting in April that the department and his job were being eliminated.

“(McRee) pulled me aside and first told me the board wasn’t going to fund the Economic Development Department any longer,” Lombardi said. “I know the county manager is the one that determines that because he is the CEO (of the county). I was shocked because there was no indication, absolutely nothing.”

Lombardi said McRee gave no reason why the department was being eliminated.

“I never had the professional courtesy of why they are doing this,” Lombardi said. “That conversation was never had.’’

McRee told county commissioners at the board’s May 16 meeting that the county will continue to recruit new businesses and help existing businesses expand in Currituck, saying the county wants to see continued economic development but that it will be taking a different approach.

“I want the public to understand that this does not mean that the county is no longer in the economic development business,” McRee said.

McRee said the old economic development model of “trying to hit a home run” by landing a large manufacturing firm is outdated and that new approaches are needed. He also said that if a market is “ripe” than a business will come to the county.

“What this is is an idea that perhaps we can move away from an older model of economic development that seems stale and is not working,” McRee said. “Why not try and focus on our existing businesses to help them expand and grow to employ more of our citizens? We are going to look for new and dynamic ways to encourage economic development.”

Board Chairman Mike Payment agreed that more focus should be put on existing businesses.

“Having a new focus in working with our existing businesses in the county here is a win-win for everybody,” Payment said. “I think our local businesses want to grow and expand.”

Lombardi said during his tenure as economic development director he always supported existing businesses while recruiting new businesses.

McRee said existing county departments will become more engaged in economic development, specifically pointing to the Currituck Regional Airport. He said the airport is making money for the county after being in the red for years.

“That (airport) is becoming more and more of an attraction and a base for which the Currituck County story, and how we are open for business, is being given and received,” McRee said. “The airport manager and the staff are talking to people from all over the country that are flying in and out of our airport.”

Lombardi said he is going to take the summer off before exploring future options.

“I’m going to take it easy, and then we will see what transpires,” Lombardi said. “I put my faith in God and not man. I know God has bigger and better things for me, so I am going to wait on him.”

The proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget is $29.6 million less than the county’s current budget. That’s because Currituck spent millions of dollars on school capital projects in the current budget. The property tax in next year’s budget will remain at 46 cents per $100 of value, which is the ninth-lowest rate among the state’s 100 counties.

Currituck is one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina, McRee said, noting its growth rivals that seen in large metro areas of the state.

McRee told commissioners that the county’s population grew 19.3% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses and that the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management projects an additional 29% population increase for Currituck from 2020 to 2040.

McRee said that around 2,200 housing units will be constructed in Moyock in the next eight years. He suggested to the board that the county in the next fiscal year adopt a multi-year capital improvement plan to address future growth.

“Growth is often viewed as progress and opportunity, but growth can strain the county’s financial resources,” McRee said. “As one of three counties in the state with no municipalities the county funds services that are traditionally provided by municipalities within a county. This additional responsibility places greater financial burden on the county to maintain and provide critical infrastructure, public safety response, human services and capital for school needs.”

The county’s proposed budget provides almost $14.5 million for Currituck schools.

The proposed budget also includes around $1.6 million that will in part fund at least a 4% base raise for all full-time county employees so that all full-time employees will make at least $15 an hour. McRee said there are currently 28 vacancies across all county departments.

The budget also includes $616,037 for 13 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. Those include six new patrol vehicles, two SUVs and five trucks, including three for beach duty. It also includes funding for one K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday. The county must adopt a new budget by June 30.

Comments / 1

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Robert Mark T from Heidenberger Alexander Dick/014875051—Lot 51 Sec 3 Askins Creek/$115,000/Vacant Residential. Best Rental Housing LLC from Vega Luis/014875039—Lot 39 Askins Creek Sec 2/$500,000/Improved Residential. Holt Courtney H from Eubanks Mark Shane/014822603—Lot 603 Kinnakeet Shores/$620,000/Improved Residential. Newman Jennifer E from Troutman Jean M/013971000—Lot 20 Sec 10...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Farrelly to resign from Dare Schools next month

Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly will be resigning that post on June 30, 2022, it was announced after a special May 31 meeting of the Dare County Board of Education that took place in closed session. Farrelly became superintendent of the Dare County Schools five years ago, succeeding the retiring Sue Burgess.
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Currituck County, NC
Government
City
Currituck, NC
Currituck, NC
Government
County
Currituck County, NC
wina.com

House Democrats choose Portsmouth’s Don Scott as their minority leader

RICHMOND (WINA) – House Democrats have chosen a minority leader… the man who led the ouster of former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. Even though he’s only been a delegate for three years, the caucus has chosen Portsmouth Delegate Don Scott as their new leader. The caucus also chose another young delegate Dan Helmer — who’s only held the 40th District northern Virginia seat for 2 years — to be vice chair of outreach.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck Parks and Rec meetings to provide information, receive input

The Currituck County Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of public meetings to present information on the development of a comprehensive master plan. The meetings will also collect citizen input through a brief survey, which will be used by the county to when developing the master plan, with the goal of improving services offered by Parks and Recreation.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Infrastructure
13newsnow.com

Entirety of Virginia in either 'growth' or 'surge' COVID-19 trajectories, data shows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases keep climbing. Just one metric from the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute shows every health district in the Commonwealth is in the middle of a "growth" or "surge" trajectory. This means there is no longer an area in Virginia, from a health district standpoint, where the trajectory is considered "declining."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
eenews.net

At Cape Hatteras, they’re waiting for the next house to drop

As he geared up for another busy summer season at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last week, Superintendent Dave Hallac surveyed a short 2 ½-mile stretch of beach and didn’t like what he saw. Despite a massive cleanup after a pair of houses collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in...
RODANTHE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nationalfisherman.com

Scallop fisherman adds another refurbished boat to fleet

William “Bill” Mullis, owner of B & C Seafood in Newport News, Va., has made a practice of purchasing old vessels and refurbishing each one for the scallop fishery with a hands-on approach. His latest project here at B & C is the Amelia Joyce, a 90’ x 24’ boat slated to rejoin his fleet operating in the Atlantic scallop fishery in Port Judith, R.I.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Airmen sue Air Force for religious discrimination over COVID-19 mandate

HAMPTON, Va. — As of May 23, 399 Air Force airmen have been administratively separated from the service for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination. "It says that the military, the Air Force, doesn't want individuals who have these religious beliefs serving their country," said Jordan Pratt, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom.
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Lauren Danielle Searles, May 27

Lauren Danielle Searles, age 30, of Nashville, TN died on Friday, May 27, 2022. Born in Bethesda, MD on October 24, 1991 to Paul Searles and Rhonda Wise Forbes (Nathan), she was a 2010 graduate of Northeastern High School. A Chef Apprentice, she attended Forest Park Baptist Church and was very musical playing many instruments.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
253
Followers
462
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy