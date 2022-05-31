Currituck budget proposal eliminates Economic Development Department

CURRITUCK — Currituck County will eliminate its Economic Development Department on July 1.

It’s a move that caught Economic Development Director Larry Lombardi by surprise.

Lombardi, who has been the director for five years, will be out of a job at the end of the month.

The cut is part of a $126.9 million proposed fiscal year 2022-23 county budget that County Manager Ike McRee presented to county commissioners last month.

“Very surprising, certainly was a shock to me,” Lombardi said when reached Tuesday.

The proposed elimination of the Economic Development Department will save the county $307,000 next fiscal year, which includes Lombardi’s $76,777 annual salary.

Lombardi said he was informed by McRee after a staff meeting in April that the department and his job were being eliminated.

“(McRee) pulled me aside and first told me the board wasn’t going to fund the Economic Development Department any longer,” Lombardi said. “I know the county manager is the one that determines that because he is the CEO (of the county). I was shocked because there was no indication, absolutely nothing.”

Lombardi said McRee gave no reason why the department was being eliminated.

“I never had the professional courtesy of why they are doing this,” Lombardi said. “That conversation was never had.’’

McRee told county commissioners at the board’s May 16 meeting that the county will continue to recruit new businesses and help existing businesses expand in Currituck, saying the county wants to see continued economic development but that it will be taking a different approach.

“I want the public to understand that this does not mean that the county is no longer in the economic development business,” McRee said.

McRee said the old economic development model of “trying to hit a home run” by landing a large manufacturing firm is outdated and that new approaches are needed. He also said that if a market is “ripe” than a business will come to the county.

“What this is is an idea that perhaps we can move away from an older model of economic development that seems stale and is not working,” McRee said. “Why not try and focus on our existing businesses to help them expand and grow to employ more of our citizens? We are going to look for new and dynamic ways to encourage economic development.”

Board Chairman Mike Payment agreed that more focus should be put on existing businesses.

“Having a new focus in working with our existing businesses in the county here is a win-win for everybody,” Payment said. “I think our local businesses want to grow and expand.”

Lombardi said during his tenure as economic development director he always supported existing businesses while recruiting new businesses.

McRee said existing county departments will become more engaged in economic development, specifically pointing to the Currituck Regional Airport. He said the airport is making money for the county after being in the red for years.

“That (airport) is becoming more and more of an attraction and a base for which the Currituck County story, and how we are open for business, is being given and received,” McRee said. “The airport manager and the staff are talking to people from all over the country that are flying in and out of our airport.”

Lombardi said he is going to take the summer off before exploring future options.

“I’m going to take it easy, and then we will see what transpires,” Lombardi said. “I put my faith in God and not man. I know God has bigger and better things for me, so I am going to wait on him.”

The proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget is $29.6 million less than the county’s current budget. That’s because Currituck spent millions of dollars on school capital projects in the current budget. The property tax in next year’s budget will remain at 46 cents per $100 of value, which is the ninth-lowest rate among the state’s 100 counties.

Currituck is one of the fastest growing counties in North Carolina, McRee said, noting its growth rivals that seen in large metro areas of the state.

McRee told commissioners that the county’s population grew 19.3% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses and that the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management projects an additional 29% population increase for Currituck from 2020 to 2040.

McRee said that around 2,200 housing units will be constructed in Moyock in the next eight years. He suggested to the board that the county in the next fiscal year adopt a multi-year capital improvement plan to address future growth.

“Growth is often viewed as progress and opportunity, but growth can strain the county’s financial resources,” McRee said. “As one of three counties in the state with no municipalities the county funds services that are traditionally provided by municipalities within a county. This additional responsibility places greater financial burden on the county to maintain and provide critical infrastructure, public safety response, human services and capital for school needs.”

The county’s proposed budget provides almost $14.5 million for Currituck schools.

The proposed budget also includes around $1.6 million that will in part fund at least a 4% base raise for all full-time county employees so that all full-time employees will make at least $15 an hour. McRee said there are currently 28 vacancies across all county departments.

The budget also includes $616,037 for 13 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. Those include six new patrol vehicles, two SUVs and five trucks, including three for beach duty. It also includes funding for one K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday. The county must adopt a new budget by June 30.