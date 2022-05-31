73-year-old man dies after getting hit by car in Phoenix

An elderly man has died after getting hit by a car Monday night near 43rd and Vista avenues.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department, 73-year-old Jesus Saenz was hit by a vehicle as he was trying to cross 43rd Avenue mid-block.

Officers responded to a call of a car accident around 7 p.m. They found Saenz with significant injuries before he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Krysnky said the driver of the vehicle that hit Saenz cooperated with police during the investigation and did not display any signs of impairment.

The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

