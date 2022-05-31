ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame vs. Western Christian boys soccer at a glance

By The Hawk Eye
AT A GLANCE

Who — Notre Dame-West Burlington Nikes (17-3) vs. Western Christian Wolfpack (15-1)

What — Class 1A state quarterfinal match

When — Noon Wednesday

Where — James W. Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Rankings — Notre Dame-West Burlington is No. 5; Western Christian is No. 3.

Winning streaks — Notre Dame-West Burlington has won 9; Western Christian has won 9.

Last meeting — Notre Dame-West Burlington won, 4-1, in the Class 1A state championship match last year.

How they got here — Notre Dame-West Burlington: beat Wapello, 10-0; beat Albia, 10-0; beat Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, 5-0. Western Christian: beat Carroll Kuemper, 7-0; beat West Sioux, 3-0; beat No. 7 Sioux Center, 1-0.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Notre Dame-West Burlington

Cole Ward (F, sr., 29 goals). Gabe Zurita (F, sr., 33 goals). Hunter Lillie (MF, jr., 4 goals). Seena Nowroozi (MF, so., 5 goals). Parker Davis (MF, sr., 20 goals). Carson Wagner (MF, sr., 16 goals). Alex AbouAssaly (D., jr., 0 goals). Coie Carper (D, sr., 0 goals). Aidan Krell (D, sr., 1 goal). Matt Booten (D, jr., 0 goals). Arya Nowroozi (GK, sr., 95 saves, 89.6 save percentage).

Western Christian

Miles Baccam, (F, so., 15 goals). Eli Van Essen (F, sr., 15 goals). Jeremiah Kredt (MF, sr., 3 goals). Uchan Harberts (MF, so., 2 goals). Cristian Castelan (MF, sr., 2 goals). Michel Castelan (MF, sr., 0 goals). Mason Vande Hoef (D, sr., 0 goals). Dawson De Jager (D, sr., 0 goals). Mason Kooi (D, sr., 3 goals). Aiden Ouwinga (D, so., 0 goals). Ty Van Essen (GK, sr., 38 saves, 86.4 save percentage).

WHAT ND-WB HEAD COACH JOHN WAGNER SAYS

"Their goalkeeper (Ty Van Essen) is big and tall and very quick. He can be very tough to score against. They are a very defensive team. They don't score a ton of goals like us. We had practice on (Monday) morning and we talked about things. I told the boys that if we play our game and we play as a unit like we have been, we can win all three games in front of us. We have as good a team as anybody in Class 1A. We are confident, but not overconfident. Anybody can win it. The team that plays their best in all three matches will win it."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

