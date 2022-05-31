Is Detroit really the worst city in America to raise a family?

(WWJ) – What makes a city a good place to raise a family?

That may seem like a subjective question, but the folks at WalletHub recently took dozens of data points from more than 180 of the country’s biggest cities to try to find out where are the best and worst places in the U.S. to raise a family.

To the objection of some – or likely, many – Detroit came in dead last. In a new edition of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks into whether these numbers tell the whole story.

WalletHub’s 2022 report , released on Tuesday, used five major data points – family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics – and several subcategories for each to give a score to each city.