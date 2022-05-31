ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Is Detroit really the worst city in America to raise a family?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jrn6_0fwCbSXX00

(WWJ) – What makes a city a good place to raise a family?

That may seem like a subjective question, but the folks at WalletHub recently took dozens of data points from more than 180 of the country’s biggest cities to try to find out where are the best and worst places in the U.S. to raise a family.

To the objection of some – or likely, many – Detroit came in dead last. In a new edition of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks into whether these numbers tell the whole story.

WalletHub’s 2022 report , released on Tuesday, used five major data points – family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics – and several subcategories for each to give a score to each city.

Comments / 6

Related
Cars 108

Michigan Declares Juneteenth an Official Court Holiday

One year after Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden, it will become an official statewide court holiday here in Michigan. The Michigan Supreme Court made the declaration on Wednesday (6/1), noting that June 19th will be observed as an official court holiday each year. What is...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan aims to compete as ‘manufacturing capitol of the United States’ with new center

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – State leaders Wednesday celebrated the launch of a new center that will help innovate Michigan manufacturing. The U.S. Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, backed by the World Economic Forum, is the first of its kind in the country. It will be hosted at Automation Alley, a technology business accelerator in Troy, when it opens on June 6.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Health And Safety#Family Fun#Wallethub#Daily J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Michigan Advance

‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Newswise

Henry Ford Health is First in the World to Offer Latest Advancement in MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

Newswise — DETROIT (June 2, 2022) – Henry Ford Health is the first in the world to complete a full course of patient treatments using the latest advancement in magnetic resonance (MR)-guided radiation therapy, which integrates real-time magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and linear acceleration to deliver precise and accurate radiation treatment more rapidly than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Detroit to Commemorate the Chinese Victim of a White Hate Crime

Detroit, Michigan – Vincent Chin was killed 40 years ago this month. He was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Detroit by Chrysler plant supervisor Ronald Ebens and his stepson, Michael Nitz, a laid-off autoworker. Neither man went to prison for the crime. The American auto industry...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Hotels are not homes,' evicted tenants say as federal aid expires

Detroit — About 25 evicted tenants and supporters from Detroit Eviction Defense demanded action on affordable housing Tuesday in front of City Hall as some residents are poised to have federal aid for hotels they are living in end. More than 275 Detroit households have used federal aid given...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy