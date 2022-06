Sam Gagner has been a solid bottom six center for the Red Wings and needs to be kept on the team for at least one more season. Since being traded to the Red Wings at the trade deadline of the 2019-2020 season, Sam Gagner has been a solid addition to the team. Although the remainder of that season was cut short, Gagner has put up some good numbers as a bottom six center in the last two seasons here in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO