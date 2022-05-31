Will Jimbo Fisher respond to Nick Saban's comments at SEC Spring meetings?

M r. College Football Tony Barnhart joined Dukes & Bell live from the SEC Spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Tony talked about all the buzz surrounding the meetings and will Jimbo Fisher respond to Nick Saban tomorrow when he speaks to the media?

Tony talked about how long the feud between Jimbo and Saban would last.

“I don’t think it’s going to amp up, I think it’s going to slowly fade away, remember Nick Saban had really not spoken to this group of media so obviously it was the first question asked as we expected it to be,” Barnhart said. “Jimbo Fisher is going to speak to the media tomorrow, I don’t know if it’s been released or not, but I was told he’s going to speak tomorrow about three-thirty eastern time, it’s gonna go tomorrow and at least one more day.”

When asked if Jimbo would respond to Saban’s comments.

“Jimbo will do and the coaches will do what the commissioner wants him to do and this will not go on much longer. Now Jimbo will get asked about it and he’ll figure out a way to sorta dance around it a little bit but there’s a lot more stuff that’s more important going on down here than the feud between those two coaches.”