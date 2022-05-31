ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Will Jimbo Fisher respond to Nick Saban's comments at SEC Spring meetings?

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRhoL_0fwCbKix00

M r. College Football Tony Barnhart joined Dukes & Bell live from the SEC Spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Tony talked about all the buzz surrounding the meetings and will Jimbo Fisher respond to Nick Saban tomorrow when he speaks to the media?

Tony talked about how long the feud between Jimbo and Saban would last.

“I don’t think it’s going to amp up, I think it’s going to slowly fade away, remember Nick Saban had really not spoken to this group of media so obviously it was the first question asked as we expected it to be,” Barnhart said. “Jimbo Fisher is going to speak to the media tomorrow, I don’t know if it’s been released or not, but I was told he’s going to speak tomorrow about three-thirty eastern time, it’s gonna go tomorrow and at least one more day.”

When asked if Jimbo would respond to Saban’s comments.

“Jimbo will do and the coaches will do what the commissioner wants him to do and this will not go on much longer. Now Jimbo will get asked about it and he’ll figure out a way to sorta dance around it a little bit but there’s a lot more stuff that’s more important going on down here than the feud between those two coaches.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Very Clear

Nick Saban has no hard feelings against Jimbo Fisher after what happened a couple of weeks ago. They both exchanged some harsh words with each other when Saban first said that "Texas A&M bought all of its players" in its 2022 recruiting class. The Aggies landed the top-rated recruiting class...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Destin, FL
Sports
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Outsider.com

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher: Situation with Alabama’s Nick Saban Is ‘Over With’ and ‘We’re Done Talking About It’

Jimbo Fisher has made it clear: He’s done talking about his feud with Nick Saban. Just like Saban said the other day, he has moved on from the situation – and it appears that Fisher is doing the same. Everyone knows it’s for the best not to continue to speak out about one another. They can just settle their differences on the field this coming season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Golf Digest

LSU AD calls Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher “two hillbillies fighting”—this just keeps getting better

Folks, the greatest soap opera isn’t on daytime TV. It’s not a telenovela. Your aunt doesn’t watch and it’s been on even longer than ‘General Hospital.’ It’s a little thing called SEC Football, which aired one of its most ridiculous episodes yet two weeks ago when Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher got to jawin’ about alleged recruiting improprieties on the short side of Memorial Day. If you’re one of the six people on earth who didn’t witness their petty potshot-palooza, here you go.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy