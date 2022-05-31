ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former dispatch supervisor sentenced for sex assault

By Wben Com Newsroom
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A Kenmore man, a one time dispatch supervisor in the Town of Tonawanda will spend 10 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting employees.

48-year-old Brett A. Rider of Kenmore was sentenced this morning and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Rider engaged in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior while on-duty as an acting dispatch supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department. While off-duty, he sexually assaulted three female employees, one by trying to engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009; another by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017; and he also tried to have sex by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year.

