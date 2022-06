Eversource will be performing vegetation management work along our electric power corridors (rights of way) within Woburn in 2022. Eversource performs Vegetation Management activities to support the safe, reliable delivery of electricity along the transmission grid including the ability to access equipment at all times. Vegetation contact with electric facilities may lead to power outages that could impact thousands of electric customers. The clearing of incompatible vegetation in and along the right of way improves system performance, especially during severe weather events.

WOBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO