ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Desert Sunrise JV football to debut at cross-town foe

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ue2rD_0fwCb09g00

The Desert Sunrise High School junior varsity football team will open its inaugural season at cross-town opponent Sequoia Pathway on Sept. 1.

And the regular season will close with an intra-Maricopa Unified School District game with Maricopa High School on Nov. 9 at Ram Stadium.

Desert Sunrise, the city’s second high school, will open in July on the east side of Maricopa. The $41 million school will open with freshman and sophomore classes, which is why the football program is limited to junior varsity for now. Junior and senior classes will be added in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively.

The Golden Hawks are one of six teams that will play in the 4A – East Sky region. The team expects to play home games at the new school at North Murphy and West Farrell roads. Home games will include Greenway, River Valley and Eastmark.

Jonathan Clark is head coach of the program. He is returning to Maricopa after four seasons as head coach at River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, on the Arizona-California border.

Spring practices have already started and will continue throughout the summer.

Here is the team’s 2022 season schedule:

Sept. 1 @Sequoia Pathway
Sept. 7 Bye
Sept. 14 @Ben Franklin
Sept. 21 @Glendale
Sept. 28 @Payson
Oct. 5 Greenway
Oct. 12 @J.O. Combs
Oct. 19 River Valley
Oct. 26 Eastmark
Nov. 2 Bye
Nov. 9 @Maricopa (Ram Stadium)

This post Desert Sunrise JV football to debut at cross-town foe appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

MHS grad’s bright star grows even brighter

Haley Raffaele, a newly-minted graduate of Maricopa High and veteran of theater at the school, stole the spotlight on Saturday night. She became the first Maricopa student to win the […] This post MHS grad’s bright star grows even brighter appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Homeschoolers earn CAC degrees before high school diplomas

Carlee Vidolin is one of four Maricopa homeschooled students who received an associate degree from Central Arizona College before graduating high school. Vidolin received an Associate of Arts degree and […] This post Homeschoolers earn CAC degrees before high school diplomas appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Honeycutt Road closure set for July 2

Honeycutt Road between North Dallas Smith Lane and John Wayne Parkway will be closed on Saturday, July 2 for road treatment work. This closure is anticipated to last for the […] This post Honeycutt Road closure set for July 2 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MHS salutatorian’s address to the Class of 2022

Lexie Nordhoff delivered the salutatory address at Thursday night’s graduation at Maricopa High School. Here is the full text of her speech: I HAVE SPENT MY SENIOR YEAR in a […] This post MHS salutatorian’s address to the Class of 2022 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Maricopa, AZ
Education
City
Mohave Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Maricopa, AZ
Sports
InMaricopa

Sequoia Pathway celebrates 2022 graduates

Fifty-six seniors graduated Friday night from Sequoia Pathway Academy in Maricopa. The graduates heard addresses from valedictorian Skyler King and salutatorian Freddy Rivera before accepting diplomas from Sherry Corbin, secondary […] This post Sequoia Pathway celebrates 2022 graduates appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Modular apartments rise at West Maricopa Village

There is much talk around town about the increasing number of multi-family housing units being approved in Maricopa. But one of the first such projects, which contains several innovative elements, […] This post Modular apartments rise at West Maricopa Village appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Chili’s construction hit by long delay

A project to bring the first Chili’s Grill & Bar to Maricopa is no longer “full steam ahead.” The chain restaurant’s entry into the city has been postponed, according to […] This post Chili’s construction hit by long delay appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Bungalows on Bowlin go vertical – Drone video

This story was originally published 02/2022.  The city’s first single-family home for rent community is under construction.  The Bungalows on Bowlin project is being developed by Scottsdale-based Cavan Companies, and […] This post Bungalows on Bowlin go vertical – Drone video appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Jv#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sequoia Pathway#Maricopa High School#The Golden Hawks#Eastmark#River Valley High School#Franklin#Payson
InMaricopa

Seniors prepare for rest of their lives

For local high school seniors, graduation represents a key turning point in their lives. While it will signify the end of their high school careers, it is also the beginning […] This post Seniors prepare for rest of their lives appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MHS valedictorian’s speech to her fellow graduates

Justine Sanchez Mora delivered the valedictory address at Thursday night’s graduation at Maricopa High School. Here is the full text of her speech: WELCOME, Maricopa High School’s Class of 2022! […] This post MHS valedictorian’s speech to her fellow graduates appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Class of 2022 leaders look ahead

Following the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2021-22 school year saw a return to normalcy. The Class of 2022 at area schools, which graduates this week, has faced […] This post Class of 2022 leaders look ahead appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
InMaricopa

Local artist’s works on display at Maricopa library

The works of a longtime Maricopa resident and artist are on display at the Maricopa Library and Cultural Center. The solo exhibit of pieces are by Gary Zaimont, a self-taught […] This post Local artist’s works on display at Maricopa library appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Naturalist photographer to present at Arts meeting

Maricopa Friends of the Arts announces an exciting photography presentation and display by local photographer Richard Sovis. Slovis will present during MFOTA’s next general meeting, 5:30 p.m. July 20 at […] This post Naturalist photographer to present at Arts meeting appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Ak-Chin receives $600K HUD grant

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced more than $134.6 million in housing grants for tribal communities across Arizona, awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development […] This post Ak-Chin receives $600K HUD grant appeared first on InMaricopa.
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday

City Property, the Phoenix-based management company for the Maricopa Meadows Homeowners Association, will fog for mosquitoes in the community this weekend. Bircher Exterminating will begin fogging 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according […] This post Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Census report: housing growth centered in west and south

The nation’s housing stock grew by some 1.3 million units, or 1%, between July 2020 and July 2021, reaching a total of 142.2 million homes, according to a report issued […] This post Census report: housing growth centered in west and south appeared first on InMaricopa.
InMaricopa

CTE graduation rates exceed those of traditional track

With Maricopa High seniors receiving diplomas this week, an interesting statistic came to light at a recent Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board meeting regarding graduation rates. In Arizona, students […] This post CTE graduation rates exceed those of traditional track appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
21
Followers
64
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy