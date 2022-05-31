ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Edition | Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Evening Edition, catch up on the latest news about the planting season, avian influenza, and the supply of late-model balers. In the USDA Crop Progress report released today, data shows corn and soybeans catching up to the five-year averages. Corn is reportedly planted at 86%, compared with...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Soybeans close the day strong | Thursday, June 2, 2022

Soybeans had another strong performance with soybean oil trading sharply higher. Wheat futures also closed higher, while the corn market closed mixed. July corn closed 1 cent lower today at $7.30. December corn closed up 2 ¾ cents at $6.94. July soybean futures closed up 39 cents at $17.29, while the November contract closed 26 cents higher. Wheat futures closed higher with CBOT wheat closing up 17 cents, KC wheat up 15 cents, and Minneapolis up 5 cents.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat drops as Russia considers Ukrainian grain exports

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn was pressured by falling wheat, while soybeans saw profit-taking after earlier life-of-contract highs. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy steady-up 5 cents, corn down 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents * Wheat sinking after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow shipments of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 29 cents at $11.28-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last off 26-3/4 cents at $12.08-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last down 22 cents at $12.82-3/4. CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat weighs on the corn market, with traders focused on the U.S. Agriculture Department's crop progress and conditions report that will be released after the close. * The market was expecting that good conditions around much of the U.S. Midwest last week allowed growers to seed enough corn to bring planting closer to the typical schedule after weeks of delays earlier this spring. * CBOT July corn last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Soybean futures rose to their highest since Feb. 24 overnight, supported by strength in crude oil futures and ongoing concerns about planting progress in the northern U.S. Plains. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures ended overnight trading off its peak after hitting resistance near the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 3/4 cent at $17.33 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Worst U.S. outbreak of bird flu in seven years fades in May

Nearly 38 million birds in domestic flocks have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) from coast to coast since early February, but USDA data suggest the threat is fading. With one day to go in May, losses for the month were on track to be the smallest of the year. A viral disease that spreads best in cold conditions, bird flu typically dissipates with the arrival of consistently warm weather.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn continue to fall on Ukrainian export optimism

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat sank for a second straight session on Wednesday to a nearly two-month low, as the market gauged diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports, while U.S. rainfall across the plains added pressure to prices. Corn followed lower, dropping to a nine-week low, as U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit taking, broader pressure

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by profit-taking after setting new contract highs, while pressure across the grains complex added weight, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 49 cents lower at $16.83-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $17.49-1/4. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell 2.83%, its biggest daily decline since February 25. * CBOT July soymeal lost $17.50 to $414.80 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.65 cents to 77.92 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters readied 378,262 tonnes of soybeans for export the week ended May 26, down 34.90% from the week prior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, near the low end of analyst expectations of 300,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * The USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 67% of their intended soybean acres as of Sunday, according to the average analyst estimate. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures drop on prospects of Black Sea grains exports

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Wednesday, as traders gauged the prospect of higher exports after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans rose slightly. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firms on strong demand

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group live cattle futures firmed on Thursday, supported by steady cash prices across the U.S. Plains, as well as strength in consumer beef demand, despite inflationary forces, analysts said. "The feeling two, three weeks ago was that beef demand wasn't that good...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat falls as Russia considers expanded Black Sea shipments

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sank on Tuesday, pressured by the possibility that Russia could allow Ukrainian wheat to be shipped through Black Sea ports, as well as Russian fertilizer. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract dropped 70 cents to $10.87-1/2 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 6.00%, its biggest daily decline since March 16. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 69-3/4 cents to $11.65-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures dropped 57-1/4 cents to $12.47-1/2 a bushel. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to facilitate the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, offering additional Russian fertilizer and grain if sanctions are lifted. * The U.S. wheat crop has been hit by an overly wet spring that has prevented farmers from seeding spring crops, while a dry winter has damaged winter wheat crops nearing harvest. * U.S. exporters readied 343,927 tonnes of wheat for export the week ended May 26, up 19.88% from the week prior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, in line with analyst expectations of 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * The USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 67% of their intended spring wheat acres as of Sunday, according to the average analyst estimate. * Winter wheat is expected to be rated 29% good-to-excellent, up one percentage point from the week prior. Winter wheat good-to-excellent ratings for Week 21 have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s - in 2006, 1996 and 1989. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union for the 2021/2022 season ending June 30 have reached 24.63 million tonnes as of May 29, against 24.72 million the same week last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures firm on summer demand, tight supplies

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Lean Hog Futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by strong demand that has pushed cash prices higher. "We're still looking at tighter supplies in front of us," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. Pork demand firms during the summer, with...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports linger

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports; while corn and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for 2nd session on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans markets slid. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 0.4% to $10.62-1/2 a bushel,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Avril's French egg business Matines to close

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Matines, the egg business of French agri-food group Avril supplying 16% of eggs sold in French supermarkets, is winding down its loss-making activities after failing to find a buyer, potentially resulting in 114 job cuts, it said on Thursday. A surge in grain prices -...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb on fresh exports

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Thursday, supported recent export sales amid constricting U.S. stocks, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans added 39 cents to $17.29-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal firmed $2.20 to $414.90 a ton, while CBOT July soyoil firmed 3.33 cents to 81.44 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 352,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Pakistan - 55,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 297,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on June 10, the National Grain Trade Center said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Australia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a third year of near-record wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global inventories. World wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year cut off shipments from...
INDUSTRY

