Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Axios VisualsThe number of Ohioans currently hospitalized for COVID-19 is nearly identical to this time last year. What's happening: The virus' Omicron strain continues to mutate into more contagious subvariants and outsmart the vaccines designed to fight it, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.By the numbers: More than 700 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID yesterday, more than double the number who were two months ago, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.Deaths remain relatively low, with the state averaging about six per day over the past three weeks, according to the health department's dashboard.Between the lines: Though cases...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO