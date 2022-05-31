Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army.

The Florida State Guard is now accepting applications.

The Governor's Office on Tuesday promoted two listings — one inviting Floridians to join the 400-man volunteer force, another seeking one person to lead it .

“If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG,” says a news release.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans last year to revive the force after decades of dormancy. The state guard, he says, will assist the Florida National Guard during natural disasters and other states of emergency.

The two groups, though somewhat similar, are uniquely different.

The Florida National Guard accepts federal dollars and mobilizes on federal missions, such as the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The state guard, meanwhile, will serve in Florida alone and go without federal help.

Florida is among 23 other states with a state guard, according to the Governor's Office. Florida also ranks among the most disaster-prone states in the nation.

"Protect Florida, defend freedom," says a promotional flyer included in the news release.

DeSantis' plan to resurrect the force was met with sharp criticism by the state's leading Democrats.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — a Democratic gubernatorial contender — blasted DeSantis as a "authoritarian dictator" and described the effort as "alarming" and "scary."

"Millions of Floridians know what it's like to live under regimes like this — and came to our state to escape them," Fried tweeted . "This must be stopped."

Democratic Congressman and gubernatorial contender Charlie Crist, meanwhile, slammed it as the governor's "hand-picked secret police."

The Florida State Guard originated as a World War II-era paramilitary force, though it was disbanded in the late 1940s. Members at the time filled in for Florida Guardsmen who mobilized abroad amid the war effort.

Floridians interested in joining the force must pass a medical exam, drug test and background check. They must also be between the ages of 18 and 60. Unlike the Florida National Guard, there is no posted COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The director, meanwhile, will oversee force recruitment and operations. According to the posting, applicants need a Bachelor's Degree and preferably boast a military or emergency management background. The part-time position will pay a $400 to $500 daily stipend.

"All Florida State Guard will complete 2 training days per month for 10 months and a 15-day training period," the posting notes. State lawmakers in the 2022 Legislative Session provided $10 million to fund the statewide force.

Jason Delgado is a reporter for the USA Today Network-Florida. He's based in Tallahassee. Reach him at JDelgado@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army.