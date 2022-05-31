Four teens and one adult indicted for funeral procession shooting that killed Memphis teen

Five persons, including four teenagers, were indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges stemming from shooting upon a crowd gathered for a funeral procession in October, 2021.

The shooting killed 16-year-old Emmit Beasley and gravely injured another 16-year-old male.

All five defendants — David Lee Jr., 23, Rico Lee Jr., 18, Jaden Rios, 16, Tavion Rogers, 17, and Tremayne Scales Jr., 15 — were indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

Both Beasley and the surviving victim, who is a minor and unnamed in the court system, were participating in the funeral procession for another young homicide victim, according the the Shelby County District Attorney's office.

The funeral procession was winding through a North Memphis neighborhood.

As the two victims walked behind a horse-drawn carriage carrying a casket, a group of mostly teens ambushed the two, knocking them down and shooting each at least eight time each, the district attorney's office said.

Beasley was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The other young victim ran for a short length before collapsing in a nearby vacant lot; he was rushed into emergency surgery where healthcare workers were able to stabilize him.

According to the district attorney's office, four of the suspects have already posted bail. David Lee is still incarcerated as a previously convicted felon found in possession of a handgun.

One witness to the shooting, Joe Elliott, described the terror that unfolded after a volley of gunfire.

"Everybody started running," Elliott said. "Little kids were screaming and crying."

When Elliott and his wife fled into an area behind a house, they almost ran into a man armed with an assault rifle, who he believes was the gunman.

"And it's just a blessing that he didn't shoot us," Elliott said.

Beasley's death was one of 342 homicides that occurred within Memphis city limits in 2021.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for the Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.