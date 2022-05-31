ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to turn captions on or off on Instagram

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is the ideal platform for sharing visual content like photos and videos. As you may know, whenever a user posts a photo to their Instagram account, they publish a caption with it that describes the content, gives it context, and is optimized with hashtags. However, did you know that you...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#Menu##Settings
Phone Arena

YouTube now shows the best parts of a video, lets you loop it indefinitely, and more

YouTube will now mark the "most replayed parts of a video" in a graph above the progress bar, enabling you to jump to the potentially most significant part of a clip without the need to skip every five or ten seconds. The higher the peak, the more times that section was replayed by other users. And, when you rewind the video to the most watchable part, you'll see a new message below the thumbnail that says "most repeated."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
makeuseof.com

How to Find Your Hidden Messages on Facebook Messenger

Did you know that Facebook Messenger hides some messages from you by default? While you’ll see messages from your friends and contacts immediately, the service hides lower-quality messages you might not want to see. We’ll show you how to see hidden messages on Facebook Messenger, plus give tips on...
INTERNET
Distractify

Why Is Instagram Showing Old Posts? No, It Isn't a Glitch

Depending on how much you access your social media accounts and how many different people/accounts you follow, things can get stale every few hours. You might scroll through different feeds and go back up and down because you aren't seeing anything new. While social media addiction is a real phenomenon, even if you aren't a persistent user, you might have noticed that posts that were uploaded a few weeks ago are showing up on your Instagram feed. Keep reading to learn why older posts are showing up on your Instagram feed.
INTERNET
Android Authority

WhatsApp could soon let you edit messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to edit messages. There is no timeframe for when the feature might be released. This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has toyed with the idea. WhatsApp may finally be bringing a long-requested feature, allowing users to edit messages after they’re sent.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Can't skip ads on YouTube? Here's why

YouTube is among the top social media platforms out there, with over 2.6 billion monthly active users, second only to Facebook, which has over 2.9 billion monthly active users. Needless to say, it’s one of the best places for online advertising, and Google has capitalized on all these views with video ads. Most of us don’t mind video advertisements, as long as we can skip them. The problem is that sometimes we can’t skip ads on YouTube. Why is this?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 💲 Pixel 7 on eBay

📈 Good morning! Keep reading for a guide to The Great Return…. The Pixel 7 series isn’t a secret given Google has already announced it. But there’s a leaked prototype (or several) available on eBay which is pretty wild. Here’s how it looks:. An eBay listing...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google to Fold Duo Into Meet to Create Single Video-Calling App

Google is folding Duo, a mobile video-calling app, into Meet, its videoconferencing app, creating a single service that will work across all devices, the company said on Wednesday. Duo, released in 2016, is an Android and iOS app that offers end-to-end encrypted video calling on low-bandwidth networks. On the Google...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
INTERNET
The Verge

Tumblr is adding a feature to disable reblogs of posts

Tumblr users who don’t want a specific post to be reblogged by others will now have the option to turn off the reblog setting. In a blog post, Tumblr says it will start rolling out reblog controls today on web and iOS, with Android to come soon. When composing...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy