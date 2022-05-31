Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred at 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road and Avenue Q.

A Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old William Hanselman, was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road about to turn southbound on Avenue Q, according to an APD news release.

A Chevrolet Impala, driven by Patrick McDowell, 54, was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Avenue Q. The motorcycle failed to yield and struck the Impala, police said.

Hanselman was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.