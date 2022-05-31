ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansa Gov. Open To Discussing Age Limits For ‘AR-15-Style' Guns

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5gxg_0fwCZeB700

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he’s open to having a conversation about age limits for “AR-15-style weapons,” making him the latest Republican to express a willingness to reexamine gun legislation in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“I think you’ve got to be able to talk about the AR-style weapons and whether that’s an 18 or 21 age. You have to at least have a conversation about that,” Hutchinson said in an interview with CNN.

He went on to say that he wants to see more “investment in higher levels of school safety,” but did not go into specifics.

Hutchinson had expressed a similar willingness to discuss age limits in an interview Sunday with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” but said that he didn’t believe it’s a solution to the nation’s gun violence and that he wouldn’t endorse it, when asked.

He instead cautioned that federal courts have in the past ruled that it’s unconstitutional to lower the age limit for purchasing rifles and shotguns ― though it’s illegal for anyone under 21 to buy a handgun in the U.S.

“I come down on the point that that’s not going to be the solution. And it’s going to cause more harm than good,” he said Sunday, before going on to suggest there be discussions on semi-automatic rifles, like the AR-15, being legally distinguished from rifles and shotguns.

Hutchinson’s expressed willingness to hold discussions on gun legislation follows similar momentum from fellow Republicans in recent days, as a bipartisan group of senators meet to discuss a possible gun violence bill in the wake of last week’s latest shooting.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said he believes raising the age limit to purchase a gun is a “no-brainer” and that he’d also be “open” to banning assault weapons altogether. He said he’s heard from other Republicans in private who also support changing gun laws to curb violence.

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.), who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association in 2020, also told reporters on Saturday that he would support an assault weapons ban and setting 21 as the minimum age to buy guns.

Jacobs, whose district is in Buffalo where an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people earlier this month, said his changing stance on gun legislation was directly impacted by the nation’s recent gun violence.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 60

Louis Rojo
1d ago

So an 18 year old can go to war and defend our country but not be responsible enough to buy a gun. We need to look at the real issues, lack of fathers in the home, lack of morality, it’s not just 18 year olds shoot people. We protect everything from our houses to our money why not protect our children with more teachers carrying or officers on staff.

Reply(13)
18
youngamerican98
2d ago

It doesn’t matter what age you are I know 40 year olds with less common sense then a 12 year old. Personal responsibility is a huge factor. If you can be 18 and defend your country you have the right to defend yourself.

Reply(1)
13
mwweluvtrump
2d ago

I’m conservative, 21 is ok, apply it to the draft registration and voting. America needs uniformity. Maturity for one, maturity for all.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Federal Court#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Ar#Cnn#Johnberman#Cbs News
Axios Denver

Denver just cracked down on concealed-carry rights

Denver is tightening its gun laws amid surging crime and ahead of what some local leaders predict will be a violent summer. Driving the news: Denver leaders on Monday passed Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed-carry weapons in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or to the city — in the name of public safety.The ordinance, which goes into effect upon Hancock's expected signature, also prohibits permit holders from carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin after signage is posted at public entrances of buildings and...
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

70K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy