Steve Spence promoted to Deputy Chief over Support Services after Preble Acton retirement

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Steve Spence Monday to replace recently retired Preble Acton as deputy chief over support services, department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Spence, a 34-year Rutherford County Sheriff's Office employee, now provides supervision of warrants, records, maintenance, vehicle maintenance, training, community services, evidence, budgeting and accounts payable. He had served as major over law enforcement divisions before the promotion from Fitzhugh, according to a press release.

“I am pleased to appoint Chief Spence to handle support services,” Fitzhugh said in the press release from sheriff's spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni. “He brings a great deal of experience to the position and understands the Sheriff’s Office operations.”

Prior to retirement, Acton's name emerged in recent court documents in a lawsuit accusing the sheriff's office of racial discrimination by school resource officer Roscoe Sanders. His case, in addition to a related age discrimination lawsuit , contends he was passed up for promotion to sergeant for racist reasons.

The retired deputy chief is accused of using a racist epithet about Sanders in a conversation she had with Capt. Brad Harrison, according to the captain's deposition he gave under oath. Harrison oversees SROs.

Acton denied making a racist comment, and the sheriff backed her, according to a statement from Fitzhugh. She had been a member of the sheriff's six-member command staff before retiring.

Spence says he enjoys working with other county officials

The retired deputy chief also had worked with the sheriff in preparing budgets to present to the Rutherford County Commission.

Spence will now be in the role of crafting budgets with the sheriff.

“I appreciate Sheriff Fitzhugh having faith and trust in me,” Spence said in the press release.

Spence also serves on Rutherford County’s Benefits and Insurance Committee.

“I enjoy working (with) the county commission, the mayor’s office and the finance department,” Spence said.

He joined the sheriff’s office in July 1987 as a detention deputy before being promoted to the patrol division two years later. He also served in the training division, and took responsibility for ordering equipment and uniforms.

The sheriff's office promoted Spence to patrol captain in 2014. Fitzhugh then promoted Spence to major over law enforcement divisions in 2017.

