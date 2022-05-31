ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Arrival of USS Kitty Hawk

By Paola Cepeda, Gaby Moreno, Victoria Lopez
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – A ceremony is being held at Isla Blanca for the arrival of the USS Kitty Hawk.

The USS Kitty Hawk, which was decommissioned in 2009, has been making its way to the Port of Brownsville since January to be broken down at the port’s ship-breaking facility.

Gelman stained glass museum hoping to spread inspiration

The Port of Brownsville made an invitation to the public to join them for the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) Arrival Ceremony.

The program will begin the 9:30 a.m.

Therapist provides tips on children’s mental health

The ship provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief while maintaining the Navy’s enduring commitments all over the world.

The ex-USS Kitty Hawk along with the rest of the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, and bolstered deterrence.

