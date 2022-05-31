ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth funeral home invites you to sign posters for Uvalde

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVOvH_0fwCZIxF00

One thing you can do to show your support for Uvalde is to sign a poster for that community.

Until the end of the week, you can stop by DFW National Funeral Home, 6428 Brentwood Stair Rd., Fort Worth, to sign one of the posters that will be delivered to one of the funeral homes in Uvalde.

"We have had a great turnout," says Connell Pipkins, owner and president of DFW National Funeral Home. "The people in this community are just pulling together for the families over there."

It has obviously been an emotional experience for everyone who has stopped by.

"(They've been) looking at the posters with the children's picture on them," says Pipkins, "and they've just been kneeling and praying and asking God for help for their community."

The posters won't be the only thing that his funeral home will be bringing to Uvalde.

"We have offered to send a hearse down there if they needed funeral cars for the services," says Pipkins.

Funeral services in Uvalde will continue until the middle of June.

Photo credit Audacy

