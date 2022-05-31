ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Review: ASF's ‘Marvelous Wonderettes’ lives up to its title

By Rick Harmon
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7hz8_0fwCZH4W00

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a warm-hearted, good-time musical of exquisite simplicity.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival is known for its often huge and talented casts, elaborate sets and lightning-fast scene changes. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” features four performers in what basically amounts to two scenes performed on one set.

Yet it works superbly.

At first, the production seems like a beautifully performed, albeit somewhat-cheesy, musical revue. The quartet, The Wonderettes, uh, make that Marvelous Wonderettes, perform at their 1958 high school prom. But during the songs, the audience slowly picks up on the ambitions and dreams that fuel the four women and occasionally haunt their friendship.

The major conflict involves Cindy Lou (Meadow Nguy), the attractive, selfish prom queen (well, she thinks she is) who has been secretly stepping out with the boyfriend of Betty Jean (Alanna Saunders), her funny, spunky ex-best friend who is determined to relinquish neither boyfriend nor lead vocals to her friend-turned-rival.

Missy (Andrea Dotto) is a loveable nerd whose school spirit is only surpassed by her crush on one of the school’s teachers, Mr. Lee (played by a different audience member each night in one of the funniest, audience interaction scenes seen at ASF). Suzy (Leanne Smith) is friendly, down-to-earth and believes she already has everything she wants in life in Ritchie, her high school boyfriend.

But the emotional payoff is the show’s second act, when on the same stage, with a Welcome Back Class of ‘58 sign added, the four women return to perform at their 10-year high school reunion, giving them the opportunity to sing a ‘60s hit parade.

The cast sings and dances so well (Director Melissa Rain Anderson shines not just as a director but for her choreography) that the production probably could have succeeded simply as a review, but it doesn’t have to.

Roger Bean, who created the off-Broadway hit, cleverly and seamlessly weaves together songs from the ‘50s at the prom and then songs of the ‘60s at the reunion to help tell the characters’ stories. Surprisingly for women who are asked to play often cartoon-like characters, the exceptional cast manages to give some of these stories asurprising punch. Believe the title — the Wonderettes are marvelous.

As for the production, it is neither overly sophisticated nor overly complicated. It’s simply divine.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

WHERE: ASF’s Festival Stage

WHEN: Performances through June 26

TICKETS: Log on to www.asf.net for tickets and exact times

OTHER INFORMATION: Recommended for ages 13 and older

Comments / 0

Related
Bham Now

Check out these 7 Black-owned Birmingham bars for a fun weekend ahead

As we head into a summer of fun, you might to cool off with a drink. Ready to be wowed by 7 Black-owned Birmingham bars? Let’s see all of what they have to offer. From former Auburn football pro, Cassanova McKinzy, this bar on First Ave. has some of the best photo spots and drinks. Ever heard of a “Popsicle Sangria”? Spoiler alert: it’s a refreshing glass of sangria with a strawberry popsicle dipped right into the middle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka still feeling positive effects of HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover’ show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Downtown Wetumpka is not what it was five years ago, maybe not even two years ago!. “It has just been this beautiful movement of community and growth and positivity,” Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shellie Whitfield explained Ben and Erin Napier’s “Hometown Takeover” show on HGTV put Wetumpka on the map.
WETUMPKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Montgomery, AL
Entertainment
City
Montgomery, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: All I Do is BBQ

AUBURN — Two weeks ago, Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, went to be with the Lord. Overwhelming grief and insomnia have been very difficult. However, I rejoice that Mama is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is together again with Daddy and will NEVER experience pain anymore. Also, God has brought me comfort and peace through His Word, prayers and sweet, loving people. Please pray for Mike, my family and me. Thank you so much.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents. This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest. Every area...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leanne Smith
comebacktown.com

Birmingham’s best restaurant ever

Birmingham’s a great place for foodies. We have fantastic restaurants…like Highland Bar & Grill, El Barrio, Automatic Seafood, and Helen. There have been other great restaurants past or present, but in my heart and stomach, none compare to an American Chinese Restaurant that opened in 1919 and operated successfully mostly in downtown Birmingham for about 70 years.
birminghamtimes.com

‘She walked in grace…she was everything I prayed for and dreamed of’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asf#Friendship#The Marvelous Wonderettes#Hit Parade#Performing#Musical Theater
AL.com

Alabama student turns tragic loss into scholarship win

Mixed martial artist Cat Zingano is known for her toughness as a fighter. But she has a soft side as well that comes from being a survivor, not just in the ring but in her personal life. When Cat was in college, her mother was diagnosed with and eventually died of brain cancer. Later, Cat’s husband, who managed her career, took his own life.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Pride Month 2022: Your guide to 40 events in Alabama

June is Pride Month, and organizations in Alabama are celebrating. Here are 40 ways to show your pride, recognize the LGBTQ+ community and spread a message of equality and acceptance in our state. 2022 PRIDE KICKOFF & AWARDS RECEPTION. When: June 1 at 6 p.m. Organized by Central Alabama Pride.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wbrc.com

One Pinson mom making a difference during formula shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Pinson mom is stepping up in a big way during the formula shortage. Kayln O’Neal just had her third child back in February, but since then she’s provided for way more than just her three kids. She isn’t a stranger to breastfeeding. She...
PINSON, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy