Where do I go to vote as a Siouxlander during the 2022 Primaries?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With elections right around the corner, Siouxlanders who plan on voting should have a plan for how they’re going to partake in their civic duty.

On June 7, Iowa and South Dakota will be holding elections for primaries. In Iowa, absentee ballots were able to be requested starting on May 18.

If you’re a Siouxlander who is registered to vote, and you want to vote, where do you go? See below:

Buena Vista Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City Barnes, Brookes, Lee, Lincoln American Legion Building at 200 Main Sioux Rapids Coon, Fairfield, Newell Poland Albert City Gym at 300 Orchard Street Albert City Elk, Maple Valley, Nokomis, Scott Alta Community Center at 27 Lake Street Alta Grant, Hayes, Providence, Washington Lakeside City Hall at 203 Lakeshore Drive Lakeside Storm Lake 1 Buena Vista County Engineer Building at 526 Radio Road Storm Lake Storm Lake 2 Storm Lake Library at 609 Cayuga Street Storm Lake Storm Lake 3 St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1614 West 5th Storm Lake Storm Lake 4 Courthouse at 215 East 5th Street Storm Lake See more information by clicking here.

Clay Co. (SD) Precincts Voting Locations City 1 SESD Experimental Farm at 29974 University Road Beresford 2 Gingrich-Dixon Post #13 Legion Hall at 101 Montana Street Wakonda 3 4-H Center/Fairgrounds at 515 High Street Vermillion Vermillion City National Guard Armory at 603 Princeton Street Vermillion See more information on a document from the county.

Cherokee Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City Cherokee 1, 2, 3 Cherokee Community Center (Upper Level) at 530 West Bluff Street Cherokee Cherokee 4 Cherokee Community Center (Lower Level) at 530 West Bluff Street Cherokee Diamond, Pilot, Pitcher, Silver Townships, Aurelia Aurelia Community Center at 235 North Main Street Aurelia Grand Meadow, Rock, Tilden, Willow Townships, Quimby, and Washta Quimby Fire Station at 102 North Main Street Quimby Amherst, Marcus, Sheridan Townships, Cleghorn, Meriden Marcus Sawyer Center at 303 East Fenton Street Marcus

Lincoln Co. (SD) Precincts Voting Location City Norway, Fairview, Fairview Inc. Lands Lutheran Church at 47998 292nd Street Huron Highland and Canton, Canton 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Canton Methodist Church at 621 East 4th Street Canton Lincoln and Delaware South Lincoln Rural Water at 28647 472nd Avenue Worthing Grant West Prarie Lutheran Church at 46788 282nd Street Lennox Dayton, Springdale Shalom Lutheran Church at 1000 Maple Street Harrisburg Perry, Lennox First English Lutheran Church at 120 Easth 2nd Avenue Lennox LaValley New Day Church at 27365 472nd Avenue Harrisburg Delapre, Tea Tea City Hall at 600 East 1st Street Tea Hudson and Eden Hudson Fire Hall at 310 4th Street Hudson Worthing and Lynn Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue Worthing Brookyln, Pleasant, and Beresford Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue Beresford Harrisburg 1, 2 Harrisburg Methodist Church at 204 Grand Avenue Harrisburg Visit this website to learn more.

Monona Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City Ashton, Belvidere, Center, Kennebec, Castana, Turin Arboretum at 318 E. Iowa Ave Onawa Cooper, Maple, Mapleton Mapleton City Office at 513 Main Street Mapleton Fairview, Grant, Lake, Lincoln, West Fork, Rodney, Whiting Whiting City off at 605 Whittier Street Whiting Jordan, Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead, City of Soldier Moorhead Community Building at 110 Oak Avenue Moorhead Onawa Ward 1 Onawa Community Center at 320th 10th Street Onawa Onawa Ward 2 Faith Lutheran Church at 316 15th Street Onawa Onawa Ward 3 Onawa City office at 914 Diamond Street Onawa Onawa Ward 4 Courthouse Annex at 610 Iowa Avenue Onawa Franklin, Sherman, Sioux, Blencoe Blencoe Community Building at 413 Main Street Blencoe St. Clair, Ute Ute City Hall at 130 Main Street Ute Find more information by clicking here.

Plymouth Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City Precincts 1, 2, 3 Le Mars Convention Center at 301 12th Street Southeast Le Mars Precinct 4 Plymouth County Annex Building at 225 4th Avenue Southeast Le Mars Precinct 5 Remsen Public Library at 211 Fulton Street Remsen Precinct 6 Brunsville Legion at 305 Oak Street Brunsville Precinct 7 Kissinger Community Center at 608 Main Street Merrill Precinct 8 Perry Township Hall at 22504 C60 4 miles west of Hinton Precinct 9 Hinton Community Center at 208 West Main Hinton Precinct 10 Kingsley Community Center at 207 East 1st Street Kingsley Precinct 11 Wesley United Methodist Church at 350 Main Street Akron To see more details, visit this website.

Sioux Co. (IA ) Precincts Voting Location City Alton, Nassau Alton Community Building at 1101 3rd Avenue Alton Capel, Gran, Lyn, Sheridan DEMCO Community Center at 714 Main Street Boyden East Orange, Floyd, Hollan North 1/2 Hospers Community Center at 211 Main Street Hospers Hawarden, Buncombe, Eagle West, Garfield, Logan, Washington West Hawarden Community Center at 1150 Central Avenue Hawarden Hull, Lincoln Hill Public Library at 1408 Main Street Hull Ireton, Center, Eagle East, Reading, Washington East Ireton City Office at 502 4th Street Ireton Maurice, Sherman Maurice Community Center at 225 Main Street Maurice Orange City 1, Orange City 2 Prairie Winds Event Center at 908 8th Street Southeast Orange City Plato, Rock, Settlers, Sioux, Rock Valley 1, Rock Valley 2 Parkview Event Center at 1303 10th Street Rock Valley Sioux Center 1, Sioux Center 2, Sioux Center 3, Sioux Center 4, West Branch Terrace View Event Center, 230 Saint Andrews Way Sioux Center More details can be found by clicking here .

Woodbury Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City Precinct 1 Riverside Elementary at 2220 Nash Street Sioux City Precinct 2 West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th Street Sioux City Precincts 3, 7, 10 Loess Hills Elementary at 1717 Casselman Street Sioux City Precincts 4, 6, 9 Hunt Elementary at 2002 Nebraska Street Sioux City Precincts 5, 8, 11 Liberty Elementary at 1623 Rebecca Street Sioux City Precinct 12 Perry Creek Elementary at 3501 County Club Boulevard Sioux City Precinct 13 North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive North Sioux City Precincts 14, 15 Leeds Elementary at 3919 Jefferson Street Sioux City Precinct 16 Unity Elementary at 1901 Unity Avenue Sioux City Precinct 17 Lawton Friendship Center at 300 Cedar Street Lawton Precincts 18, 19 Bryant Elementary at 3040 Jones Street Sioux City Precincts 20, 21 Irving Elementary at 901 Floyd Boulevard Sioux City Precinct 22 Spalding Elementary at 4101 Stone Avenue Sioux City Precincts 23, 24 Morningside Library at 4005 Morningside Avenue Sioux City Precinct 25 East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Avenue Sioux City Precincts 26, 27 Morningside Elementary at 3601 Bushnell Avenue Sioux City Precincts 28, 29 East High School at 3200 South Cypress Street Sioux City Precincts 30, 31, 32 Sergeant Bluff Community Center at 903 Topaz Drive Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Precinct 33 Salix City Hall at 319 Tipton Street Salix Precinct 34 Moville Community Center at 815 Main Street Moville Precinct 35 Pierson City Hall at 201 Main Street Pierson Precinct 36 Correctionville Community Building at 312 Driftwood Correctionville Precinct 37 Bronson City Hall at 100 East 1st Street Bronson Precinct 38 Cushing Fire Station at 201 Main Street Cushing Precinct 39 Hornick Fire Station at 400 Main Street Hornick Precinct 40 Anthon Community Center at 110 North 5th Avenue Anthon Precinct 41 Danbury Elementary Service Building at 201 Main Street Danbury Precinct 42 Sloan Community Hall at 423 Evans Street Sloan Precinct 43 Smithland Fire Station at 107 South Hickory Street Smithland Precinct 44 Oto City Hall at 27 Washington Street Oto

To see frequently asked questions about Woodbury County’s election, click here.

Some other Siouxland counties not shown above can be found in the list below.

If you’re not sure where to vote in Iowa after seeing this list, visit this website . If you don’t know where to vote and you live in South Dakota, visit this website.

