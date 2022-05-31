ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Where do I go to vote as a Siouxlander during the 2022 Primaries?

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYtLM_0fwCZGBn00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With elections right around the corner, Siouxlanders who plan on voting should have a plan for how they’re going to partake in their civic duty.

On June 7, Iowa and South Dakota will be holding elections for primaries. In Iowa, absentee ballots were able to be requested starting on May 18.

If you’re a Siouxlander who is registered to vote, and you want to vote, where do you go? See below:

Buena Vista Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City
Barnes, Brookes, Lee, Lincoln American Legion Building at 200 Main Sioux Rapids
Coon, Fairfield, Newell Poland Albert City Gym at 300 Orchard Street Albert City
Elk, Maple Valley, Nokomis, Scott Alta Community Center at 27 Lake Street Alta
Grant, Hayes, Providence, Washington Lakeside City Hall at 203 Lakeshore Drive Lakeside
Storm Lake 1 Buena Vista County Engineer Building at 526 Radio Road Storm Lake
Storm Lake 2 Storm Lake Library at 609 Cayuga Street Storm Lake
Storm Lake 3 St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1614 West 5th Storm Lake
Storm Lake 4 Courthouse at 215 East 5th Street Storm Lake
See more information by clicking here.
Clay Co. (SD) Precincts Voting Locations City
1 SESD Experimental Farm at 29974 University Road Beresford
2 Gingrich-Dixon Post #13 Legion Hall at 101 Montana Street Wakonda
3 4-H Center/Fairgrounds at 515 High Street Vermillion
Vermillion City National Guard Armory at 603 Princeton Street Vermillion
See more information on a document from the county.
Cherokee Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City
Cherokee 1, 2, 3 Cherokee Community Center (Upper Level) at 530 West Bluff Street Cherokee
Cherokee 4 Cherokee Community Center (Lower Level) at 530 West Bluff Street Cherokee
Diamond, Pilot, Pitcher, Silver Townships, Aurelia Aurelia Community Center at 235 North Main Street Aurelia
Grand Meadow, Rock, Tilden, Willow Townships, Quimby, and Washta Quimby Fire Station at 102 North Main Street Quimby
Amherst, Marcus, Sheridan Townships, Cleghorn, Meriden Marcus Sawyer Center at 303 East Fenton Street Marcus
Lincoln Co. (SD) Precincts Voting Location City
Norway, Fairview, Fairview Inc. Lands Lutheran Church at 47998 292nd Street Huron
Highland and Canton, Canton 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Canton Methodist Church at 621 East 4th Street Canton
Lincoln and Delaware South Lincoln Rural Water at 28647 472nd Avenue Worthing
Grant West Prarie Lutheran Church at 46788 282nd Street Lennox
Dayton, Springdale Shalom Lutheran Church at 1000 Maple Street Harrisburg
Perry, Lennox First English Lutheran Church at 120 Easth 2nd Avenue Lennox
LaValley New Day Church at 27365 472nd Avenue Harrisburg
Delapre, Tea Tea City Hall at 600 East 1st Street Tea
Hudson and Eden Hudson Fire Hall at 310 4th Street Hudson
Worthing and Lynn Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue Worthing
Brookyln, Pleasant, and Beresford Worthing Fire Station at 403 South Louise Avenue Beresford
Harrisburg 1, 2 Harrisburg Methodist Church at 204 Grand Avenue Harrisburg
Visit this website to learn more.
Monona Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City
Ashton, Belvidere, Center, Kennebec, Castana, Turin Arboretum at 318 E. Iowa Ave Onawa
Cooper, Maple, Mapleton Mapleton City Office at 513 Main Street Mapleton
Fairview, Grant, Lake, Lincoln, West Fork, Rodney, Whiting Whiting City off at 605 Whittier Street Whiting
Jordan, Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead, City of Soldier Moorhead Community Building at 110 Oak Avenue Moorhead
Onawa Ward 1 Onawa Community Center at 320th 10th Street Onawa
Onawa Ward 2 Faith Lutheran Church at 316 15th Street Onawa
Onawa Ward 3 Onawa City office at 914 Diamond Street Onawa
Onawa Ward 4 Courthouse Annex at 610 Iowa Avenue Onawa
Franklin, Sherman, Sioux, Blencoe Blencoe Community Building at 413 Main Street Blencoe
St. Clair, Ute Ute City Hall at 130 Main Street Ute
Find more information by clicking here.
Plymouth Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City
Precincts 1, 2, 3 Le Mars Convention Center at 301 12th Street Southeast Le Mars
Precinct 4 Plymouth County Annex Building at 225 4th Avenue Southeast Le Mars
Precinct 5 Remsen Public Library at 211 Fulton Street Remsen
Precinct 6 Brunsville Legion at 305 Oak Street Brunsville
Precinct 7 Kissinger Community Center at 608 Main Street Merrill
Precinct 8 Perry Township Hall at 22504 C60 4 miles west of Hinton
Precinct 9 Hinton Community Center at 208 West Main Hinton
Precinct 10 Kingsley Community Center at 207 East 1st Street Kingsley
Precinct 11 Wesley United Methodist Church at 350 Main Street Akron
To see more details, visit this website.
Sioux Co. (IA ) Precincts Voting Location City
Alton, Nassau Alton Community Building at 1101 3rd Avenue Alton
Capel, Gran, Lyn, Sheridan DEMCO Community Center at 714 Main Street Boyden
East Orange, Floyd, Hollan North 1/2 Hospers Community Center at 211 Main Street Hospers
Hawarden, Buncombe, Eagle West, Garfield, Logan, Washington West Hawarden Community Center at 1150 Central Avenue Hawarden
Hull, Lincoln Hill Public Library at 1408 Main Street Hull
Ireton, Center, Eagle East, Reading, Washington East Ireton City Office at 502 4th Street Ireton
Maurice, Sherman Maurice Community Center at 225 Main Street Maurice
Orange City 1, Orange City 2 Prairie Winds Event Center at 908 8th Street Southeast Orange City
Plato, Rock, Settlers, Sioux, Rock Valley 1, Rock Valley 2 Parkview Event Center at 1303 10th Street Rock Valley
Sioux Center 1, Sioux Center 2, Sioux Center 3, Sioux Center 4, West Branch Terrace View Event Center, 230 Saint Andrews Way Sioux Center
More details can be found by clicking here .
Woodbury Co. (IA) Precincts Voting Location City
Precinct 1 Riverside Elementary at 2220 Nash Street Sioux City
Precinct 2 West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th Street Sioux City
Precincts 3, 7, 10 Loess Hills Elementary at 1717 Casselman Street Sioux City
Precincts 4, 6, 9 Hunt Elementary at 2002 Nebraska Street Sioux City
Precincts 5, 8, 11 Liberty Elementary at 1623 Rebecca Street Sioux City
Precinct 12 Perry Creek Elementary at 3501 County Club Boulevard Sioux City
Precinct 13 North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive North Sioux City
Precincts 14, 15 Leeds Elementary at 3919 Jefferson Street Sioux City
Precinct 16 Unity Elementary at 1901 Unity Avenue Sioux City
Precinct 17 Lawton Friendship Center at 300 Cedar Street Lawton
Precincts 18, 19 Bryant Elementary at 3040 Jones Street Sioux City
Precincts 20, 21 Irving Elementary at 901 Floyd Boulevard Sioux City
Precinct 22 Spalding Elementary at 4101 Stone Avenue Sioux City
Precincts 23, 24 Morningside Library at 4005 Morningside Avenue Sioux City
Precinct 25 East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Avenue Sioux City
Precincts 26, 27 Morningside Elementary at 3601 Bushnell Avenue Sioux City
Precincts 28, 29 East High School at 3200 South Cypress Street Sioux City
Precincts 30, 31, 32 Sergeant Bluff Community Center at 903 Topaz Drive Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
Precinct 33 Salix City Hall at 319 Tipton Street Salix
Precinct 34 Moville Community Center at 815 Main Street Moville
Precinct 35 Pierson City Hall at 201 Main Street Pierson
Precinct 36 Correctionville Community Building at 312 Driftwood Correctionville
Precinct 37 Bronson City Hall at 100 East 1st Street Bronson
Precinct 38 Cushing Fire Station at 201 Main Street Cushing
Precinct 39 Hornick Fire Station at 400 Main Street Hornick
Precinct 40 Anthon Community Center at 110 North 5th Avenue Anthon
Precinct 41 Danbury Elementary Service Building at 201 Main Street Danbury
Precinct 42 Sloan Community Hall at 423 Evans Street Sloan
Precinct 43 Smithland Fire Station at 107 South Hickory Street Smithland
Precinct 44 Oto City Hall at 27 Washington Street Oto

To see frequently asked questions about Woodbury County’s election, click here.

Some other Siouxland counties not shown above can be found in the list below.

If you’re not sure where to vote in Iowa after seeing this list, visit this website . If you don’t know where to vote and you live in South Dakota, visit this website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Moorhead, IA
Sioux City, IA
Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Sioux City, IA
Elections
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Quimby, IA
City
Norway, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cleghorn, IA
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard Street#City Hall#Hull City#New Day#Election#Siouxlanders#Buena Vista Co#Lincoln American Legion#Lutheran Church#Clay Co#Sesd Experimental Farm#Gingrich Dixon Post#Center Fairgrounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy