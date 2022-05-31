ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

New York woman notifies court her intention of pleading guilty to murder charge

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — A New York woman plans to admit she killed her boyfriend in a Richmond hotel room.

Josephine Ella Faith Scott, 52, through her attorney, Peter Capofari, filed a motion Friday to cancel a scheduled September trial and set a new hearing that enables her to plead guilty of murder and receive her sentence. Scott is charged with shooting Roy Redford, 58, of Canaseraga, N.Y., early Dec. 14, 2020, in his room at the Cozy Garden Inn, 419 Commerce Road.

Crime: Judge rules Richmond woman mentally competent to stand trial on murder charge

Scott was arrested on the murder charge Dec. 18, 2020, in Belmont, N.Y. She admitted during a polygraph examination in New York that she shot the sleeping Redford in the back of the head, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Scott was returned to Wayne County and jailed Dec. 23, 2020.

The motion indicates that Scott will plead guilty to murder without a plea agreement and understands a judge will then issue her a sentence between 45 and 65 years after hearing evidence and argument. The case is assigned to Superior Court 2.

Crime: Billy Wilson Sr. sued for wrongful death in November 2020 shooting

The filing comes after Judge Gregory Horn issued an order Thursday ruling Scott mentally competent to stand trial. The defense and prosecution had waived a competency hearing after two experts, George F. Parker and Don A. Olive, both found Scott competent, according court records.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Scott requested the psychiatric examinations in anticipation she would plead guilty but mentally ill to the murder charge, according to the filed request.

Parker, who interviewed her Feb. 23, and Olive, who interviewed her March 22, both filed with the court conclusions that Scott was competent to stand trial and had no mental disease when Redford was killed. Both indicated she appreciated the wrongfulness of her actions, according to Scott's waiver of the competency hearing.

Reading: Registration open for library's summer trip to 'Oceans of Possibilities'

After the hearing waivers, Horn ordered that Scott was competent to stand trial. He wrote that Scott "possesses the ability to understand these criminal proceedings and assist in the preparation of defendant's defense." Further, Horn found that Scott "did not have a mental disease or defect as defined by Indiana statute at the time of the alleged offense and that defendant did appreciate the wrongfulness of defendant's actions at the time of the alleged offense."

At that point, Horn scheduled a Sept. 12 trial. The trial remained scheduled, according to case records, late Tuesday, but would be cancelled upon acceptance of Scott's motion to plead guilty.

Sentencing delayed

Pavel Nery-Gonzalez, 50, of Miami, Florida, must wait longer to receive his sentence after a Wayne County jury convicted him May 12 of murder.

Nery-Gonzalez appeared Tuesday in Superior 2 for his sentencing; however, no interpreter was present, necessitating the sentencing's postponement. Horn will reschedule the sentencing. Nery-Gonzalez agreed to waive the requirement he be sentenced within 30 days of conviction.

He was found guilty of the Aug. 16, 2019, stabbing of Angel Cruz, 55, inside their tractor-trailer on Interstate 70. Cruz later died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: New York woman notifies court her intention of pleading guilty to murder charge

