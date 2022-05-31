No bond for KinderCare bomb threat suspect who's now in Boone County custody

The St. Joseph man who allegedly called in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care will remain at the Boone County Jail without bond following a court hearing Tuesday.

Alexzander S. Green, 25, made his initial appearance before Boone County Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell.

Green was in the Boone County Jail as of Saturday, following an extradition order issued by the court May 23. Green was arrested in Atchison, Kansas, a place he is known to frequent, according to court documents.

Green was arrested without incident May 19, the Columbia Police Department reported.

Green faces charges of making a terrorist threat, harassment and child endangerment. These charges have the potential of him serving 12 years behind bars if convicted and sentences are issued consecutively.

Green is alleged to have called KinderCare Learning Center at 2416 W. Ash St. at about 12:20 p.m. May 17. An employee reported Green allegedly asked for confirmation he was calling the Columbia day care, according to court documents.

Once he had confirmation, he allegedly said there was a bomb in the building. The threat resulted in the evacuation of 79 children and 18 staff members.

Following a Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad investigation, which included bomb detection dogs from Jefferson City Capitol Police and University of Missouri Police, the all-clear was given.

Green's next court date is June 8 for a bond hearing and June 23 for a preliminary hearing, both before Morrell.

