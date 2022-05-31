Raleigh County man charged with sexual abuse of a teenager, provided her Methamphetamine to incapacitate her

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile female on numerous occasions.

According to Raleigh County deputies, Eddie Mullins engaged in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old between November 2018 2018 and March 21, 2019. The victim said that the sexual abuse happened on ten separate occasions in several remote locations in the Beaver and Shady Spring areas of Raleigh County.

The victim also told deputies that Mullins would provide her with Methamphetamine in an attempt to incapacitate her during sexual intercourse.

When deputies confronted Mullins, he failed to provide a statement.

Mullins is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 250,000 dollar bond.