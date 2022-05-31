ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngest member of ‘Greensburg 6′ sentenced for third time for role in 2010 murder

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
GREENSBURG, Pa — The youngest member of the infamous ‘Greensburg 6′ was sentenced for the third time Tuesday.

After two overturned sentences, Angela Marinucci could be eligible for parole when she is 78 years old.

”We are exhausted. It has been 12 very, very long years. We are really not able to move on. We just keep going back to this period in time over and over again,” Joy Burkholder said.

Burkholder is the sister of Jennifer Dougherty.

Dougherty was tortured for days before she was brutally murdered inside a Greensburg home. Her body was stuffed in a garbage can outside of Greensburg Salem Middle School in February of 2010.

Joy Burkholder and her family have sat through every hearing, trial and sentencing of the Greensburg 6.

”I have faith in the judicial system that this will continue to be worthy of Jennifer’s memory,” Burkholder said.

Angela was 17 at the time of the murder.

She will be 30 next month, the same age Jennifer was when she was killed.

”This wasn’t an accident. This was not something that somebody stumbled upon; this was a very conscious decision to do horrible, heinous things,” Burkholder said.

Angela spoke by video from prison and said she takes responsibility for what happened, and wants to earn the trust of the courts and Jennifer’s family.

A psychiatrist was called by the defense and took the stand. He said he believes Angela is a work in progress and has the capacity to be rehabilitated.

The judge considered Angela’s age, her development and maturity, but said Angela has never taken responsibility for the crime, and sentenced her to 60 years to life in prison with credit for time served.

Jennifer’s family said the last 12 years have been grueling for their family to relive again and again, and they are hoping it can finally be over.

”I think this has just been emotional and trying in every sense of the word for anybody that has been involved,” Burkholder said.

Angela’s defense attorney did not want to comment today, but said he plans to appeal the decision.

Pittsburgh police intensifying search for second suspect in shooting death of Baby De’Avry

©2022 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

