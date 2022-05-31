ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Suspected serial killer up for parole while awaiting murder trial

By Tim Steele, Dan Tilkin
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 50 years since Warren Forrest began killing women. He’s only been brought to justice for one murder, though he is suspected of killing 7. Now, the 72-year-old is trying to convince the Washington State Parole Board to set him free at the same time he is awaiting trial for the murder of a teenager in 1974.

On May 18, Forrest sat in a Washington state prison during a parole hearing as the parole board tried to pull information from him about the young women and teens he is suspected of killing.

Two young women survived his brutal attacks that all happened in the 1970s.

At that same time, he was married and had 2 young daughters.

“All I had in mind was a distraction and the distraction was, you know, deviant fantasies,” Forrest told the parole board. “And the deviant fantasies distracted me from my everyday life. But then it led me to my crimes.”

He also told the parole board he was distracting himself from feeling worthless and hopeless, but he has never explained more.

The history

Warren Forrest was convicted of abducting and killing Krista Blake and burying her body near Battle Ground on Tukes Mountain. He’s been in prison since 1974.

For decades Clark County detectives tried unsuccessfully to link him to other murders. In 2015 they had a breakthrough and tied Forrest to the murder of Portland teenager Martha Morrison .

A blood stain on a dart gun was proven through DNA to be Martha’s blood. It’s the same dart gun Forrest admitted using when he brutally raped another woman at Lacamas Lake 30 miles from where Martha’s remains were found.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIq8b_0fwCXbbM00
    Convicted killer Warren Forrest at his most recent parole hearing, May 18, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnG1N_0fwCXbbM00
    Convicted killer Warren Forrest at his most recent parole hearing, May 18, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpONx_0fwCXbbM00
    Killer Warren Forrest made his first Clark County court appearance on a 1974 murder charge, January 6, 2020 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpBkA_0fwCXbbM00
    Warren Forrest in a 2017 photo (KOIN, file)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cijR5_0fwCXbbM00
    Martha Morrison in an undated photo (KOIN, file)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Py8Nc_0fwCXbbM00
    Jamie Grissim in an undated family photo from the early 1970s (File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK80b_0fwCXbbM00

Just before the pandemic, Forrest was brought back to Clark County to stand trial. But he was sent back to prison as the court system ground to a halt.

Two of his suspected victims have never been found, 14-year-old Diane Gilchrist and 16-year-old Jamie Grissim.

Jamie’s school ID was found near Martha Morrison’s body and the body of Carol Valenzuela. Jamie’s sister, Starr Lara, urged the parole board to never let Warren Forrest go free.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her and it’s been a half-century,” Lara said. “But I think about her everyday.”

Washington State Parole Board member Lori Ramsdell-Gilkey told Lara she admires how she has “hung in there for your sister” through the years and decades.

“Oh, thank you,” Lara said. “She was special and I know she would have done that much for me, too.”

Forrest told the parole board his fantasies of hurting women have diminished to next-to-nothing.

“I’m sorry for all the pain that I’ve created, that there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t regret the selfish act, selfish actions of my youth,” he said.

But when the parole board asked him several times about the other women he’s accused of killing, Warren Forrest did what he’s done for 50 years.

“I’ve been instructed by my attorney, Mr. Downs, not to comment on any unadjudicated crimes.”

The last time he was up for parole, the parole board added 7 years to his earliest possible release. He told the parole board if he was released he would live with his daughter and her 3 children in Rainier, Washington. He’s also still married to his second wife, who he met 40 years ago in prison as his prison nurse.

As for his Clark County trial in the Martha Morrison case, it is on the docket for October. Forrest’s lawyer told the court he may plead insanity — which he also did in his first trial after the woman survived the brutal attack at Lacamas Lake.

Even if Forrest was granted parole, he might not be released. At the parole hearing it was revealed Forrest will be evaluated to determine if he fits Washington’s criteria to be deemed a Sexually Violent Predator who can be committed to a special prison unit on McNeil Island and held indefinitely.

“It’s kind of a difficult situation in that if the board decides to release him, then he’s just looking at civil commitment anyway,” Forrest’s lawyer, Don Miller told the parole board. “And also this other charge, it makes it very difficult to try and argue for any kind of a release situation under the circumstances.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 12

Cheri10
2d ago

His fantasies about hurting women have diminished to “ next to nothing”. Ummm, that’s not nothing! I don’t even understand why we are wasting tax dollars on parole board hearings for this walking evil?

Reply
12
candycane
2d ago

I'm headed out to Alaska for some deep sea fishing. If the parole board wants to release him into my custody as he awaits trial- I could use an extra hundred lbs of fish bait.

Reply(2)
11
American Patriot
1d ago

Why have the taxpayers been paying to keep this animal alive? Sorry, but there are times when the death penalty is warranted and this is one of those times.

Reply
4
Related
KGW

Man charged in 2 murder cases in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man previously charged for murder in a Southeast Portland shooting in May now faces charges for a separate deadly shooting in late April. Nathaniel Freeman, 33, was arraigned in Multnomah County court on May 27, according to Portland police. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ny'Cole Lashawn Griffin on April 24.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Suspect already in custody charged in deadly southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect who was already in custody faces several charges including first-degree murder in the death of Nycole Griffin in April, according to Portland police. Portland police said 33-year-old Nathaniel Freemen was arraigned in Multnomah County court for murder in the first degree, murder in the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Serial Killer#Violent Crime
KGW

16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Juvenile arrested in May murder of Gresham man, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Police have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the death of a Gresham man in May. The shooting occurred May 18 just before 7 p.m. in the 19000 block of SE Yamhill Street. When police arrived, they located Leonard Eugene Madden, 55, of Gresham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Madden was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Skagit Breaking

Two Skagit County Men Arrested in Mount Vernon Homicide Investigation

Mount Vernon, WA – On January 9th, 2022 around 5:37 a.m. Mount Vernon Officers and First Responders were dispatched to a report of CPR in Progress on a male in a private apartment in the 300 block of Stanford Drive in the city of Mount Vernon. During the resuscitation efforts, it was discovered that the victim, later identified as 37-year old Arturo Barrios-Romero of Mount Vernon, Washington, had a gunshot wound to his upper torso area. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
987thebull.com

Gladstone Couple Accused Of Trafficking Fentanyl In Central Oregon

(Clackamas County, OR) — A couple from Gladstone faces several charges after investigators say they trafficked and distributed fentanyl throughout Central Oregon. Records show Johnny and Martha Stavrakis imported fentanyl pills from the Clackamas County area then brought them to the region. Officers caught the suspects during a bust...
GLADSTONE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Loose dog shot in Hubbard

Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Had 10 Shootings In 24 Hours￼

The tree day Memorial Day weekend started off with bangs in Portland. The Portland police sent out information about the massive amount of shootings. They responded to 10 shootings in the city within a 24-hour period, resulting in 10 people being hit by gunfire. Of the ten, there was one homicide, as well as two unintended victims hit by gunfire. The police website has a crime map so that residents can check in on crime in their area with Alert Nest.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy