Texas governor issues disaster declaration for Uvalde

By Shawna Chen
 2 days ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that he has declared the city of Uvalde a state of disaster following a deadly mass shooting that killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School. Why it matters: The declaration will accelerate state and local assistance and suspend regulations...

Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis asks medical board to ban transgender healthcare

Transgender healthcare in Florida faced a double whammy from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration Thursday. What's happening: State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.Hours earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration released a 46-page report that would justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age, claiming treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.The agency said it will initiate a rule-making process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information...
Axios

Authorities ignore Spanish speakers at Uvalde press conferences

Texas authorities dealing with the Uvalde school shooting’s aftermath have so far provided public updates only in English, prompting criticism that the many Spanish speakers in the largely Latino community are being excluded. The big picture: Over 81% of residents in Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 students and...
Axios Seattle

Hot seat: Strickland defends Democrats' work on gun control

Washington state's newest member of Congress says the best way to pass federal gun control legislation is for voters to turn out and elect more Democrats this November. U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, made those comments to Axios two days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.Driving the news: During an interview for Axios Seattle's Hot Seat series last week, Strickland said that although Democrats control the House and have a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, that's unlikely to be enough to pass major gun-control legislation.What they're saying: Strickland, who was elected in...
Axios

Mass shooters are getting younger

The two mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, both perpetrated by 18-year-olds, have highlighted a disturbing reality: The shooters are getting younger. The big picture: Most of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. since 2018 were committed by men who were 21 or younger. Between the 2012...
Axios

Why Trump endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona

Former President Trump endorsed election-denying venture capitalist Blake Masters in the Republican Senate primary in Arizona on Thursday after souring on two of his rivals. Why it matters: In addition to being crucial for determining which party holds the Senate next year, Arizona has been ground zero for election conspiracy theories ever since President Biden eked out his 10,000-vote victory there in 2020.
Axios Raleigh

The fate of two consequential bills lie in the hands of the N.C. House

North Carolina's state Senate passed two major bills Thursday on issues that few believed would ever see the light of day in this legislature: Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana. Yes, but: The bills could lead to a standoff between the Senate, House and the governor, who all have competing priorities for this year's legislative session. Between the lines: It's an election year, and all 170 seats are up for grabs. How Republicans vote on policy changes now could affect their ability to gain a supermajority in both chambers, which would give them the power to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto...
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
Axios Richmond

Virginia lawmakers OK sales of synthetic THC products

Virginia lawmakers gave a big green light to manufacturers and retailers of lab-made THC products like Delta-8 this week.Why it matters: Virginia has yet to agree on a path toward a legal recreational marijuana market, but the change will allow widespread sales of hemp-based products that produce the same intoxicating high. "We are legalizing retail marijuana. Straight up. It's just that we're going to call it hemp," Del. Dawn Adams, a Richmond Democrat who opposed the change, said Wednesday on the House floor.State of play: The lab-made products — mostly edibles and vape cartridges — are already being sold...
Axios Detroit

James Craig vows fight after losing appeal over signature fraud

A Michigan judge ruled against James Craig's attempt to make the gubernatorial ballot after he and four other Republican candidates were disqualified for widespread petition fraud.Why it matters: Craig, once seen as a top contender to earn the nomination, declared his bid for governor "is not over" in a statement Thursday. The former Detroit police chief said he would appeal the Circuit Court decision dismissing his request to stay on the Aug. 2 ballot.Candidates Perry Johnson, Michael Brown, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg also missed the cut over the lack of valid signatures. are arguing the Board of State Canvassers should have to compare every signature to the state's Qualified Voter File database.Between the lines: Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she was bound by a recent Court of Appeals ruling that denied Johnson's lawsuit to make the ballot for the same reason.Candidates need at least 15,000 signatures to make the ballot. Craig would join Markey and Johnson if he decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Axios Columbus

Ohio Capital Budget promises Intel more tax breaks

The state of Ohio continues to roll out the economic red carpet in support of Intel's new megaproject in Licking County.Why it matters: Fiscal analysts estimate additional incentives from the state capital budget will cost Ohio hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.State of play: Ohio had already offered Intel nearly $2 billion in incentives, including direct payments, infrastructure improvements and a slew of tax credits.That doesn't include additional grant funding from the state's private economic development arm, JobsOhio, and a city tax abatement from New Albany.Details: The budget exempts Intel from paying a commercial activity tax on equipment costing more than $100 million.It also exempts it from paying state sales tax on some equipment used for construction, manufacturing and research and development. Yes, but: Included is a clawback provision that would let Ohio recoup lost funds if Intel doesn't uphold its promise to create thousands of high-paying jobs.What they're saying: Research group Policy Matters Ohio argues the state should have given citizens more time to consider the weight of these incentives before approving them, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. "These new exemptions can't possibly be subject to sufficient scrutiny in a day's time," the group contends.
Axios Atlanta

Exclusive: An inside look at Brian Kemp's ground game

Gov. Brian Kemp's more than 50-point victory over former Sen. David Perdue last week was seen as a rebuke of Perdue's campaign and of much of former President Trump's endorsement slate. But to Kemp's team, it was also a validation of the data-driven organizing infrastructure they've quietly built for more than a year.Driving the news: Since April 2021, Kemp's team has spent more than $3 million on what they dub the largest field investment by a state Republican candidate in Georgia history. The strategy involved identifying and targeting low-propensity (voted in two or fewer of the last four primaries), likely...
Axios

Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in historic tiebreaker

Harini Logan clinched the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first ever contestant to win in a tiebreaker. The big picture: The 14-year-old, who was reinstated earlier in the night, spelled 21 words correctly during a 90-second spell-off round, defeating Vikram Raju, 12, from Denver, Colorado, to win the trophy, per AP.
Axios

New York Senate passes Bitcoin mining moratorium

The New York State Senate passed a two-year crypto mining moratorium bill that now moves to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Why it matters: New York State is home to some of the more onerous cryptocurrency regulations in the country, which some say will stifle a blossoming industry and send it (read jobs) elsewhere.
Axios Denver

Colorado's rafting outfitters are optimistic for 2022 after huge 2021 season

Colorado's rafting season is hitting its peak flows this month and outfitters are hoping for a near-record-setting year despite limited snow and labor challenges.Why it matters: Rafting is core to the state's outdoor recreation industry with an economic impact near $185 million in 2019, before the pandemic.State of the industry: Rafting outfitters set new records in 2021 with more than 620,000 trips on 20 Colorado rivers, a "staggering" spike from the pandemic low in 2020, the Colorado Sun reports. The number of rafters on Clear Creek, not far from Denver, doubled in 2021 compared to the prior year, topping 100,000...
Axios

Washington's sweet revenge summer travel

After two years of being cooped up at home, Washingtonians are no-holds-barred for summer vacations this year. Why it matters: Even when accounting for inflation, travelers with means are willing to spend more to make up for lost trips earlier in the pandemic, but deep pockets won’t guarantee a frictionless getaway. Staffing shortages are impacting transportation, excursions, and virtually everything else.
Axios

New York passes bill banning under-21s from buying semi-automatic rifles

New York's legislature passed a raft of new gun-safety bills on Thursday night, including a measure banning anyone younger than 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. Driving the news: The legislation follows a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including an attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket...
Axios Detroit

Michigan CEOs make (even more) big bucks

CEO pay is rising for some of Michigan's biggest public companies. Why it matters: Worker pay hasn’t kept pace despite top corporate leaders receiving record high pay in 2021 nationally — a fact exacerbated by crazy inflation and the pandemic. Chief executives earned 254 times more than the median worker in 2021, per an analysis from corporate leadership data firm Equilar. Zoom in: Three Michigan CEOs appear on Equilar's list of top executive pay at the 100 biggest companies by revenue in the U.S. last year. Roger Penske, head of Bloomfield Hills-based Penske Automotive Group, made $7 million, a 17% raise. Marc Bitzer of Benton Harbor-based appliance maker Whirlpool earned $15.7 million, a mere 4% increase.Jim Fitterling of Midland-based chemical company Dow took in $20.2 million, a hefty 21% raise. Yes, but: This study is an early look — thousands of companies hadn't yet filed the relevant statement to the SEC by the time of its publication.
Axios Raleigh

The pandemic drives a wave of new golfers in N.C.

For much of the past two decades, the news around golf was grim. The sport saw a 22% drop in the number of recreational golfers from 2003 to 2018, and more than 1,200 courses closed.Traditional and stuffy courses were suddenly allowing people to wear jeans, play music — anything at all to attract a new generation to the limping sport.The pandemic, however, has driven a resurgence in the game, Axios' Michael Graff reports. What's happening: Golf, the sport of social distance and fresh air, is blowing up. In 2021 a record 3.2 million Americans played on a golf course for...
