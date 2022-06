Hidden within a hillside in Benner Township are 19th-century beer vaults that once held and lagered barrels of Centre County’s finest. By the time the township was formed in 1853, the village of Roopsburg was thriving, in large part because of its brewery on Spring Creek. The brewery had a historic run from 1826 until it closed in 1902. The vaults are still there, and so is the brewer’s mansion.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO