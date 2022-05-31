Fundraiser for Palermo Fire Department to be held this summer

Anthony J. Corsoniti, 88, of Fulton passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mr. Corsoniti was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Joseph J. and Fanny (Manno) Corsoniti. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Tony was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton. Tony owned and operated Muskies, Fulton, and he retired from the Fulton Consolidated School System where he worked for years as a Head Custodian beloved by many of the students and staff. Mr. Corsoniti also served as a Fulton 4th Ward Alderman. He was a life member of the Fulton V.F.W. Post #569, and he was inducted into the Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame. Tony enjoyed softball and golf and was an avid sports fan—being one of the Dallas Cowboys #1 Fan. Mr. Corsoniti was pre-deceased by his wife Shirley Corsoniti in 2009. He is survived by his children: Lorraine Pafumi of Oswego, NY; Brenda (Michael) Holloway of Fulton, NY; and Tom (Jodi) Corsoniti of Hannibal, NY; 2 stepchildren: Sharon Wheeler of Fulton, NY; and Karen (Ken) Morey of NC; his brother Joseph A. Corsoniti of Fulton, his grandson Ryan Corsoniti of Hannibal and several loving cousins. Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton followed by Burial with a Graveside Service to be conducted at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO