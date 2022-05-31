ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massive fires rage through Grand Bear Resort

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral buildings at Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois, near Starved Rock became engulfed...

www.ourquadcities.com

WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
NORTH UTICA, IL
WQAD

'We have nothing' | Massive fire destroys 7 cabin buildings at Grand Bear Resort

UTICA, Ill. — More than two dozen units were destroyed in a massive fire Monday, May 30 at the Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock. The Utica Fire Protection District said the fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on the front porch of one of the cabins. Someone was staying in the cabin where the fire started at the time, according to fire officials. Upon arrival, firefighters found two cabins completely engulfed. Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread to the other buildings.
UPMATTERS

Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
MERCER, WI
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Parts of Central Illinois woke up to flash flooding Wednesday morning. Heavy showers and thunderstorms coming out of Missouri moved across the area overnight and early this morning dropping more than 2" of rain in some hometowns. After the heavier rain this morning, scattered showers and storms are...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Remember Rax Roast Beef? There’s Still One In Illinois

This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Law Says You Must Clean Up Grass After Mowing

If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Severe storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Warm, breezy conditions will continue through much of the workday before the chance of severe storms by the end of the evening commute. Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70′s by the end of the morning commute. It’ll be another breezy day as strong southwesterly winds drive warmer, more humid air into the region throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. The warm, moist air will act as a fuel source for storms that will develop off to our west earlier in the day ahead of a cold front.
101wkqx.com

Four Illinois donut shops named in the top 100 in the U.S.

All donuts are good, but let’s be honest, some are just better than others. Yelp recently released their top 100 in the country and four Chicagoland places made the top of the list! Starting at number 8, Dip and Sip Donuts, is located at 2256 W Roscoe in the Roscoe Village. They offer premade donuts and custom stuff too. Country donuts is at number 25, they’re at 181 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. They specialize in old-fashioned donuts, but also boast powdered sugar and red velvet. Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland do just that, old fashioned donuts! Find them at 11248 S Michigan Ave. And finally, at number 87, Gurnee donuts is at 4949 Grand Ave. Go get some fresh ones!
ROSCOE, IL

