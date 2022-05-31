Council ponders downtown housing projects

Ruthie Brunner, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born December 17, 1927, in Trimbelle Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin to George and Caroline (Gotzman) Koller. She attended school in Ellsworth before graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. She went on to work at the Palace of Sweets where she met Karl Brunner. The couple married on May 31, 1952. She also worked for the S.B. Foot Tannery and as a library aide for many years at Hancock School. Karl died on January 22, 2022. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph where she was a funeral lunch coordinator for many years. Ruthie enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and was an avid baseball fan. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her grandsons, who meant the world to her.

RED WING, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO