Council ponders downtown housing projects

Prior to the May 23 Red Wing City Council meeting, a workshop was held with the council to discuss potential tax increment financing for redevelopment projects in downtown Red Wing. Community Development Director Kyle Klatt presented the two redevelopment projects, both used for market rate priced housing. Each of...
Lakeville's rapid growth isn't slowing down. The suburb was just identified as the fastest-growing city in the state, according to new Census Bureau data. Now a Minnetonka-based developer plans to turn 132 acres of farmland in the suburb into over 1,000 units of housing. Dale Properties LLC has submitted an...
(KWNO)-Thousands of workers in Winona County could be eligible for a frontline worker bonus. Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature approved $500 million in funding for bonus checks to reward workers who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sectors with employees eligible for a bonus include healthcare, education, manufacturing and more.
The Red Wing City Council candidate filing period ended on May 31 and 13 candidates are running for the open council positions. There are five spots open for election on the city council and both a general election and special election will be held to fill the seats. Elections in...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Road construction will begin June 6 on Wisconsin Hwy. 16/La Crosse Street between Wisconsin Hwy. 35/West Avenue and Losey Boulevard in La Crosse. The project, under a $6.7 million contract with Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls as the prime contractor, will include construction of two, 11-foot driving lanes and a 12-foot center turn lane, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
In late 2016, a pipe burst at the Emerald Sky Dairy, a factory farm in the town of Emerald in St. Croix County. The resulting leak ended up spilling nearly 300,000 gallons of manure into the surrounding wetlands and water systems. The farm, which has a permit to operate as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation […]
The post Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post.
Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.”
Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived.
Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting tar that blew...
Melissa Cushing, human resource director, will retire May 3 after a 30 year career working for Goodhue County. “It’s been a long run, and I’m ready for something else,” Cushing said. “I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way. The encouragement, support was incredible.”
The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
Nora Frederick is helping her pup Flash learn manners during their second year of training through the Goodhue County 4-H Dog Project. “It’s fun,” 12-year-old Frederick said. When asked if Flash is more trained than his first year, she jokingly said no. “He forgot a lot of manners.”
Red Wing Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meal service will be provided to all children, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, at no charge and will meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a news release.
Goodhue County dairy farmers, the Goodhue County American Dairy Association and KCUE Radio will be showcasing dairy farming and wholesome products at their annual Breakfast on the Farm Dairy being held on Friday, June 17. The Breakfast on the Farm’s goal is to share how the dairy industry works and...
Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
The 15th annual Field of Honor commemorated veterans with 350 donated flags this year. Each flag represents a donation made by community members to remember lost veterans. The event is coordinated by Pier 55 Red Wing Area Seniors. Each year they collect donations and place flags with the help and support of the City of Red Wing.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans and their families will soon be eligible for a bonus of up to $2,000. The Minnesota legislature and Governor Tim Walz recently approved the creation of a $25 million fund for veteran bonuses. Minnesota veterans who served between 9/11 and August of 2021...
Ruthie Brunner, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born December 17, 1927, in Trimbelle Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin to George and Caroline (Gotzman) Koller. She attended school in Ellsworth before graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. She went on to work at the Palace of Sweets where she met Karl Brunner. The couple married on May 31, 1952. She also worked for the S.B. Foot Tannery and as a library aide for many years at Hancock School. Karl died on January 22, 2022. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph where she was a funeral lunch coordinator for many years. Ruthie enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and was an avid baseball fan. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her grandsons, who meant the world to her.
According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
Comments / 1