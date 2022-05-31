ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Rangers commemorate Johnstown Flood 133rd anniversary

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Tuesday, May 31, marked the 133rd anniversary of the Great Johnstown Flood of 1889 — a disaster that took the lives of 2,209 people.

On May 31, 1889, the South Fork Dam failed after significant rainfall combined with a reduced spillway capacity. The failure sent 20 million tons, or 3.6 billion gallons, of water hurtling toward Johnstown. At 4:07 p.m., the floodwaters hit Johnstown, destroying everything in its path.

Park Rangers laid wreaths on the North and South Abutments on the remains of the South Fork Dam at exactly 4:07 p.m. in commemoration.

    Wreaths were laid at 4:07 p.m. on the North and South Abutments of the South Fork Dam. At this time, the 20 million tons of water hit Johnstown on May 31, 1889.
    2,209 luminaries line the South Fork Dam to commemorate the lives lost during the Johnstown Flood of 1889.
    What remains of South Fork Dam, which failed on May 31, 1889, and sent 20 million tons of water toward Johnstown. The gap is where the wall once was.
Every year on the anniversary, there are 2,209 luminaries put together by students from Forest Hills Elementary School that are lit to honor the flood victims. They are lined along the North and South Abutments and around the Visitors Center, and each bag contains the name of a flood victim. They will be lit from 7 to 10 p.m.

A list of the Johnstown Flood victims can be found here .

“The flood killed 2,209 people, but it brought the nation and the world together to aid the Johnstown sufferers,” the National Park Service wrote online . “The story of the Johnstown Flood reminds us all that we must leave nothing undone for the preservation and protection of our brother men.”

For more information about the Johnstown Flood, visit nps.gov/jofl or the Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s Facebook page .

WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s location conditionally approved in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a controversial location for a Rutter’s gas station and store was conditionally approved in Huntingdon County. Smithfield Township Code Enforcement Officer, Ed Habbershon, said many steps need to be taken before the project can break ground. “This is just the first part of this project,” Habbershon said. “There’s […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County 911 center celebrates 25 years of service

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County 911 dispatch center celebrated 25 years of service Tuesday afternoon by showcasing their new communications room. The center began operations on January 2, 1997, at the same location on Fourth Ave. The center continuously improved to better services Blair County residents through the years. The upgrade to the room […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona’s Alwine throw no hitter against McDowell

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona junior pitcher Evan Alwine threw a no hitter and complete game in the Mountain Lions’ 2-0 win over the McDowell Trojans in the 6A Regional. The Trojans got on base once via error, but Alwine is credited with a no hitter. Senior Lucas Muffie had a two-run home run in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Shot fired in Somerset County lands 1 man in jail

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a shot inside a Conemaugh Township home, though he gave conflicting stories about what happened. On Wednesday, June 1, Conemaugh Township police were sent to the 400 block of Ligonier Pike for a report of a shot fired inside a home […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania preps for America’s 250th birthday celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s 250th birthday celebration is still a few years away, but Pennsylvania is already planning for the big event. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were among those who gathered in Gettysburg Thursday morning to talk about what Pa. residents can expect. Wolf visited the site of Gettysburg’s newest museum, […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
State College

Local Historia: ‘Superior Ale and Lager’ Brewed Along Spring Creek

Hidden within a hillside in Benner Township are 19th-century beer vaults that once held and lagered barrels of Centre County’s finest. By the time the township was formed in 1853, the village of Roopsburg was thriving, in large part because of its brewery on Spring Creek. The brewery had a historic run from 1826 until it closed in 1902. The vaults are still there, and so is the brewer’s mansion.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

Community Policy