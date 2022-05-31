ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines-based coffee company BLK & Bold appears on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Thursday

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgWZr_0fwCW2WZ00

Local business BLK & Bold Specialty Coffee Roasters celebrate four years in business with an appearance on national television this week.

On Thursday, BLK & Bold co-founders Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as part of the program's final season.

BLK & Bold is a specialty coffee roastery and tea wholesaler that Johnson and Cezar started out of Cezar's Des Moines garage in 2018. Since then, the duo grew their business into the first Black-owned coffee company with nationally distributed products.

Though DeGeneres made her final bow on her long-running talk show last week, the program is continuing into the summer with guest hosts. Johnson and Cezar talk to Dwyane Wade, marking the first time the former pro-basketball player with the Miami Heat guest-hosted the show.

This isn't the first time at least one of the coffee company co-founders appeared on reality television. Early this year, Cezar appeared on "Bet on Black," a "Shark Tank"-esque reality show where Black entrepreneurs compete for $200,000 to support their business. In that program, Cezar was a mentor for the 25 competitors.

Those interested in Johnson and Cezar's latest foray into reality television can tune in at 4 p.m. on KCCI. The episode will also feature Wade talking to Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the ABC comedy, "Abbott Elementary."

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

Comments / 0

#Coffee Roastery#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Culture#Miami Heat#Food Drink#Abc
