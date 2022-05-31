ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Arts & Venues brings back Five Points Jazz Festival, Jazz Activation Grants

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
People swarmed to the Five Points neighborhood on Saturday May 21, 2016 to celebrate jazz music at the annual Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver. 

Denver Arts & Venues is bringing back the Five Points Jazz Festival this year, and it's also continuing the Five Points Jazz Activation Grant program that replaced the festival during the pandemic.

Applications are now being accepted for grants to fund programs and events that honor and support the history of jazz culture in the Five Points neighborhood. Organizers said $25,000 in funding is available for grants of up to $10,000.

The Five Points Jazz Festival committee will review applications for projects that must be completed by the end of 2023.

The festival is scheduled to return with dozens of bands and performances along Welton Street on Saturday.

“The festival celebrates Denver’s jazz scene now, and the grant program helps ensure that jazz will continue in Five Points in the future,” Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues manager of cultural programs, said in a release. "But it’s also important to celebrate those who have made lasting contributions to Denver’s jazz world. The people we are honoring this year have been supporting and nurturing jazz in Denver for decades.”

2022 honorees and parade marshals include:

  • George Morrison, who will have the stage at 27th and California named in his honor
  • Ron Miles, Five Points Jazz Festival honoree
  • Chris and Paul Romaine, Five Points Jazz Festival honorees
  • Donald Rossa and Matt Ruff, Five Points Jazz Festival honorees
  • Candi CdeBaca, parade marshal
  • Jim ”Dr. Daddio” Walker, parade marshal

