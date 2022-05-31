ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

This is the cookie recipe for summer.

The irony is that I discovered it in in the holidays/cookie jar section of "Great Good Food: Luscious Lower-Fat Cooking" (1993) by Julee Rosso. She named it Peanut Butter Bites.

I guess the idea of low-fat is relative, when compared to other indulgent holiday desserts.

But, this cookie is too good to wait until the last two months on the calendar to enjoy.

More: Enjoy chicken nuggets the grown-up way with homemade sauces

My change to Rosso's version includes a more description name – Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies – and detailed instructions.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies can be your go-to recipe for whipping up a dessert on short notice when company is coming any time of year. And, with its light texture, the cookie is an easy addition for summer get-togethers.

This recipe is common on the Internet with several different names, such as Flour-Free Peanut Butter Cookies.

With only three ingredients, the new cookie name signals an initial appeal of simplicity. Heating the oven takes longer than combining crunchy peanut butter, sugar and one egg.

And, hand mixing is enough force to bring those ingredients together. So, there's no need to drag out the electric mixer.

Other pluses for those with dietary restrictions are no flour makes the cookies gluten free, and the omission of butter means dairy free.

More: Popular chocolate Bundt cake recipe works as miniature cupcakes

I didn't miss the flour and butter. Their absence probably explains why a coworker noted that this cookie tastes more "peanut buttery" than when using a traditional recipe. The peanut butter shines in this stripped-down recipe.

But, the dough can be enriched by adding 100% cacao unsweetened baking chips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0cf7_0fwCVlvg00

Peanut butter options

With cookies dependent on few ingredients, the quality of the peanut butter matters to me. Read the label on a jar of peanut butter, and you may be surprised to find more than the namesake ingredient listed.

Because natural oils in peanut butter can separate over time, some manufacturers add partially hydrogenated oils as a prevention. But, the separation is not a big deal for me. I just stir the peanut butter and use as needed.

Some peanut butters also have sugar or other sweeteners added. I like to keep those hidden sugars at bay. This cookie recipe has enough sugar.

The cookie is lighter and more delicate than other flour-based versions, so extra care is needed to remove the cookies from the baking sheet to a cooling rack. And, the cookies are firmer at room temperature.

Once you've tried a batch of these cookies, not eating them a few minutes out of the oven can be a challenge. But, be patient. They are such a satisfying bite when craving a sweet treat.

Share your favorite recipes or food-related historical recollections by emailing Laura Gutschke at laura.gutschke@reporternews.com.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 egg

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup chunky peanut butter

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. (Or, use a paper towel to spread about a 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil on the baking sheet and set aside.)

2. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg and beat for about 1 minute until frothy, which will help give the cookies some loft. Add the sugar and peanut butter and stir until combined.

3. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. The cookies will spread somewhat, so don't crowd the baking sheet. For a flatter cookie, dip a fork in water and use the back of the tines to flatten slightly the dough ball.

4. Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until the bottoms are light tan. Let cool on the sheet for about 3 minutes (the cookies will continue to brown on the bottom) before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Cookies will have a firmer texture if allowed to sit for a day. Yields about 36 cookies.

Chocolate Chip Option: Add 1/3 cup 100% cacao unsweetened baking chips to the dough.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version

Comments / 1

Related
30Seconds

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Takes 5 Minutes to Make

A dessert recipe with just two ingredients, that's ready in less than 5 minutes? Yes, and you won't believe how easy and delicious this two-ingredient peanut butter fudge recipe is. Because this peanut butter fudge recipe is so simple, be sure to make extra and share with friends and family....
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Mashed

How The Jif Peanut Butter Recall Is Tied To Concerns About Chicken Salads

Unfortunately for peanut butter lovers everywhere, the implications of the Jif peanut butter recall Mashed reported on earlier this month have only grown. Initially, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Jif issued a recall for over 40 peanut butter products, ranging from creamy to natural to crunchy, all due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers should double-check their fridges and pantries for these products, which contain lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Additionally, shoppers should feel encouraged to read the general recall list from the FDA because so many products are being removed from supermarkets this month.
FOOD SAFETY
30Seconds

Moist & Easy Brown Sugar White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Some say white chocolate isn't really chocolate. We say, with a delicious cookie recipe like this, who cares what you call it! Flavored with brown sugar, this moist white chocolate chip cookie recipe is a wonderful change from regular chocolate chip cookies. You could substitute dark brown sugar for the...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
SCDNReports

Ice Cream Recalled in Florida After Package Mix-Up

The FDA is warning Florida residents about a potentially dangerous packaging mix-up involving non-dairy ice cream. According to the agency, Hood is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

How To Prevent Butter From Exploding In The Microwave

Melting butter in the microwave is definitely a time save. When you are popping up popcorn on the stove top, melting butter in your microwave allows you to enjoy those fluffy popped kernels that much sooner. Need a little melted butter to pour over your ears of corn? The microwave has got you covered. And, according to Bon Appetit, melted butter and baking can be a baker's best friend, depending on what you're baking, and the microwave can turn butter from a solid stick to a bowl of liquid in a matter of seconds.
Fox News

Brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake: Try the recipe

Coffee cake sure isn’t a bad way to start (or finish) the day, especially when it’s elevated with brown butter and even a glazed topping to sweeten the deal. "It’s quite the utilitarian bake — it’s great for breakfast with coffee or tea but also pairs exceptionally well with ice cream for dessert!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com. "Use a springform pan to make this recipe for an easy assembly and removal once the cake is finished baking."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter Cookie#Cookie Dough#Food Drink#Flour Free Peanut
The Kitchn

The One Thing You Should Be Doing with Tea Bags (Besides Making Tea)

Black, green, and all sorts of herbal teas are great for drinking, of course, and tea is also a wonderful ingredient to impart flavor to desserts and treats, like these peach iced tea pound cake trifles, Chinese marbled tea eggs, and these black tea and orange ice pops. So if you have some extra tea bags on hand, you should be trying this simple hack for flavorful, tea-accented sweets.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Extra-Crispy Fried Zucchini

As the days get longer and the weather warms up, my excitement for zucchini season grows. I love zucchini in any and all forms; whether that’s grilled, added to soups and stews, shredded, or even served raw. But my absolute favorite way to enjoy zucchini is when it’s breaded and fried into crisp, golden-brown batons. There’s just something about the crunchy outside contrasting against the tender zucchini center that can’t be beat. Dunk them into your favorite sauce and you have the perfect summer appetizer.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Clever Trick That Will Prevent Food From Sticking To Stainless Steel Pans

Whether you're a seasoned chef or an occasional cook, there are few things more disheartening than spending hours preparing a meal just for it to stick to a stainless steel pan. It's pretty annoying to scrap your entire home-cooked creation in exchange for takeout or pizza delivery because of this. In all your frustration, you might be wondering why popular kitchens use stainless steel pans in the first place.
swimswam.com

The Hungry Swimmer: Cold Italian Pasta Salad

This pasta salad recipe is super convenient, quick, easy, and perfect for meal prepping and making in batches. Current photo via Ruby Martin. Are you looking for a way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet? This, possibly new vegetables, or simply more of a variety? Well, this is the perfect recipe for you.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Best breakfast ever: Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

If you’re looking to take breakfast to delicious new heights, you’ve come to the right place. "Jazz up your cinnamon rolls with a little maple flavor then balance out the sweetness with crispy bacon bits, and you’ve got deliciously soft and gooey cinnamon rolls," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com.
RECIPES
TheFitFork

Air Fryer Banana with Oatmeal Cookie Crumble Topping

Air Fryer Bananas are the latest trend going around with the recipe crowd on social media . . . and I can see why this banana dessert recipe is so “a-peeling.” LOL! In minutes, you can make an amazing banana dessert that cooks right in the skin, has almost no prep or clean-up, can be scaled up easily depending on the size and appetite of your crowd, and is incredibly delicious.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Moist Strawberry Cream Cheese Muffins Recipe Melts In Your Mouth

Muffins flecked with fresh strawberries and cream cheese are so moist, they melt in your mouth. These easy muffins make for a quick and satisfying breakfast, dessert or snack. If you want to make these strawberry muffins even sweeter, throw some chocolate chips into the batter. Oh, my!. Cuisine: American.
RECIPES
Salon

A genius sheet pan trick that will forever change how you make ribs

In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. My brother-in-law, Mark Gartman, is an outstanding home cook. Having known him now for nearly 40 years, I can attest that...
RECIPES
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

922
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy