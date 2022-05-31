Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version

This is the cookie recipe for summer.

The irony is that I discovered it in in the holidays/cookie jar section of "Great Good Food: Luscious Lower-Fat Cooking" (1993) by Julee Rosso. She named it Peanut Butter Bites.

I guess the idea of low-fat is relative, when compared to other indulgent holiday desserts.

But, this cookie is too good to wait until the last two months on the calendar to enjoy.

More: Enjoy chicken nuggets the grown-up way with homemade sauces

My change to Rosso's version includes a more description name – Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies – and detailed instructions.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies can be your go-to recipe for whipping up a dessert on short notice when company is coming any time of year. And, with its light texture, the cookie is an easy addition for summer get-togethers.

This recipe is common on the Internet with several different names, such as Flour-Free Peanut Butter Cookies.

With only three ingredients, the new cookie name signals an initial appeal of simplicity. Heating the oven takes longer than combining crunchy peanut butter, sugar and one egg.

And, hand mixing is enough force to bring those ingredients together. So, there's no need to drag out the electric mixer.

Other pluses for those with dietary restrictions are no flour makes the cookies gluten free, and the omission of butter means dairy free.

More: Popular chocolate Bundt cake recipe works as miniature cupcakes

I didn't miss the flour and butter. Their absence probably explains why a coworker noted that this cookie tastes more "peanut buttery" than when using a traditional recipe. The peanut butter shines in this stripped-down recipe.

But, the dough can be enriched by adding 100% cacao unsweetened baking chips.

Peanut butter options

With cookies dependent on few ingredients, the quality of the peanut butter matters to me. Read the label on a jar of peanut butter, and you may be surprised to find more than the namesake ingredient listed.

Because natural oils in peanut butter can separate over time, some manufacturers add partially hydrogenated oils as a prevention. But, the separation is not a big deal for me. I just stir the peanut butter and use as needed.

Some peanut butters also have sugar or other sweeteners added. I like to keep those hidden sugars at bay. This cookie recipe has enough sugar.

The cookie is lighter and more delicate than other flour-based versions, so extra care is needed to remove the cookies from the baking sheet to a cooling rack. And, the cookies are firmer at room temperature.

Once you've tried a batch of these cookies, not eating them a few minutes out of the oven can be a challenge. But, be patient. They are such a satisfying bite when craving a sweet treat.

Share your favorite recipes or food-related historical recollections by emailing Laura Gutschke at laura.gutschke@reporternews.com.

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 egg

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup chunky peanut butter

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. (Or, use a paper towel to spread about a 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil on the baking sheet and set aside.)

2. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg and beat for about 1 minute until frothy, which will help give the cookies some loft. Add the sugar and peanut butter and stir until combined.

3. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. The cookies will spread somewhat, so don't crowd the baking sheet. For a flatter cookie, dip a fork in water and use the back of the tines to flatten slightly the dough ball.

4. Bake for about 10-12 minutes, or until the bottoms are light tan. Let cool on the sheet for about 3 minutes (the cookies will continue to brown on the bottom) before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Cookies will have a firmer texture if allowed to sit for a day. Yields about 36 cookies.

Chocolate Chip Option: Add 1/3 cup 100% cacao unsweetened baking chips to the dough.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Flourless peanut butter cookie may be better than typical version