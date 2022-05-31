ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

After sectional title, Donovan Catholic softball has eyes set on state championship

By Daniel LoGiudice, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
EDISON – Donovan Catholic center fielder Jenna Giattino glided to her left to snag the final out of the Non-Public South A final. Typically, it’d be expected for the center fielder and the rest of the team to charge the infield and form a mosh pit of celebration after winning a sectional title.

But you do things a little differently at Donovan Catholic. When you play for one of the best teams in the nation, the expectations are much higher.

So despite defeating top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 on a scorching hot Tuesday afternoon, there was little acknowledgement of the title. The second-seeded Griffins didn’t even take their trophy out of the box immediately after the game.

Their eyes are set on some much grander prizes.

“We were treating it like it was any other game,” Giattino said. “Just because it’s a sectional final doesn’t mean it’s any different than a conference game.”

Donovan Catholic (28-0) is on to the Non-Public A final, which will be played Friday at Ivy Hill Park on the campus of Seton Hall University. The Griffins will play Non-Public North A champion Mount St. Dominic.

Earlier this year: Debbie Schwartz becomes first NJ woman to reach 700 softball wins

They’re also set to play in the Shore Conference Tournament final on Thursday. They’ll take on Freehold Township.

The Griffins are the defending champions in both tournaments and have won their last 46 games dating back to last season.

Apostolakos brings the heat

Donovan Catholic starting pitcher Julia Apostolakos pitched yet another gem, allowing one run and only six baserunners in a complete game. She struck out 14 Trojans.

While Apostolakos’ final line was superb, her first inning was a little rocky. She walked the first batter of the game and struggled with her control but struck out two batters and got the third out when catcher Emily Kurth picked off the leadoff walk who had advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed ball.

From that point on, Apostolakos was nearly unhittable. She had almost instantaneously recalibrated.

“She’s an unbelievable athlete,” Donovan Catholic head coach Debbie Schwartz said. “Her focus is there.”

And right after the game, Apostolakos ran for the parking lot with some of her teammates as they headed to Donovan Catholic’s 6:30 prom.

Capitalizing on mistakes

St. Thomas Aquinas starting pitcher Hayley Wieczerzak had a terrific game of her own. Only one of the four runs she allowed was earned, and she matched Apostolakos with 14 strikeouts.

The Griffins – one of the best power hitting teams in the state – got on the board by capitalizing on the Trojans’ mistakes. Madison Apostolakos broke a scoreless tie in the third by scoring on a wild pitch. Julia Apostolakos struck out for what would have been the third out of the inning, but the Trojan catcher dropped the ball and her throw to first base hit Apostolakos in the back, allowing two runners to come in.

“It speaks volumes about them,” Schwartz said. “They know what to do in certain situations. They can make things happen when things aren’t happening.”

Donovan Catholic finally hit a long ball when Kurth launched a solo home run to left to lead off the sixth inning.

“I saw our heads were going down a little,” Kurth said. “I needed to find a way to get us back in there and pump us up.”

'Let's go get it for us'

Beyond the state final and the SCT championship game, Donovan Catholic has even loftier goals. Since the inception of the Tournament of Champions in 2017, Donovan Catholic's goal has been to win the final game of the season and be the true state champion of New Jersey.

The NJSIAA will discontinue the format at the end of this season, so it'll be the Griffins last shot at a TOC title. They've won the last two TOCs.

“We’re going into it with our heads up,” Giattino said. “Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been saying this is the last TOC, let’s go get it for us.”

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.

