Ojai property owners set to receive notices seeking sidewalk acquisition

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

Nearly 30 Ojai property owners along the Maricopa Highway and Highway 150, also known as Ojai Avenue, are being asked to relinquish portions of their sidewalks to the city.

City officials need the right-of-way acquisition of property owners' sidewalks for a bicycle and traffic safety construction project that includes sidewalk gap closures and curb improvements.

The City Council made the decision to send the notices informing property owners of this acquisition last Thursday at its regular meeting. The construction project, called an active transportation project right-of-way acquisition, will feature new bike lanes as well as other bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements.

"The city is aiming for voluntary agreements, but Caltrans indicated that specific language, including eminent domain, is required as part of their process," said Robin Godfrey, spokeswoman for the city of Ojai. "The project will return to City Council in coming months for final approvals."

Godfrey said some of the sidewalk requests are for temporary easements.

According to the notice letter, the Maricopa Highway Improvement Project will "increase crosswalk visibility with curb improvements, flashing beacons and updated signage and striping."

City officials will remove one lane in each direction of Maricopa Highway from "El Roblar Drive to near the Y," according to the letter.

Improvements also include new sidewalks or a decomposed granite walkway where they do not exist and the installation of shared or separate bike lanes on Highway 150. Separated bike lanes will also be installed on Maricopa Highway.

A total of 29 parcels — two on Maricopa Highway and 27 on Highway 150 — within the project boundaries require a temporary construction easement and/or acquisition to complete the improvements primarily on Ojai Avenue, according to a staff report.

In the event of an acquisition, the city will pay the property owner. The parcel owners will receive the notification and a Caltrans-required offer package including a signed offer letter, appraisal summary, purchase and sale agreement with escrow instructions and deeds, and more.

The city could seek eminent domain if property owners refuse to relinquish the acquisition of their sidewalks, but officials consider this as a last resort.

During the meeting, Councilman Randy Haney asked if the city would seek eminent domain if it received voluntary agreements from all but one property owner.

"We would have to have an approval from the City Council," said City Manager James Vega. "It would be a council decision whether to modify the design to remove the one property that would hold out depending on which property it is. ... In some cases it could be more of a problem."

Vega said the city has always intended to pursue voluntary agreements and has not discussed eminent domain.

According to a staff report, all completed right-of-way certifications must be submitted to Caltrans no later than the first week of September.

If needed, city officials could use a possession and use agreement to allow a continuation of negotiations until just compensation is agreed upon by all parties, according to the report.

Funding for the $4.6 million project could be jeopardized if property owners don't enter into the voluntary or possession and use agreement, according to the report.

For instance, a $2.1 million grant requires the project be ready for construction by October 2022 and if voluntary agreements are not completed, the funding source could expire, according to the report.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437- 0262 or @JournoWes .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ojai property owners set to receive notices seeking sidewalk acquisition

IN THIS ARTICLE
