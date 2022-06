When Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced their divorce in 2015, fans were sad to hear the news. From then on, the two were constantly pitted against one another — especially when Shelton moved with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. "I wasn't prepared for that. Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth," the blonde babe, 38, said in an interview with CBS News. Fortunately, it seems like Lambert is in...

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 23 DAYS AGO