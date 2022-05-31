ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus update: Monterey County COVID cases up 22.2% as California cases surge

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Monterey County reported 902 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 738 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 97,095 coronavirus cases and 737 deaths.

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.2% as 107,887 cases were reported. The previous week had 95,266 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 15.36% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

'We don't see any cancellations': Americans ready for summer vacations despite COVID surge

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Del Norte County with 532 cases per 100,000 per week; Mariposa County with 465; and San Mateo County with 428. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 31,723 cases; San Diego County, with 9,675 cases; and Santa Clara County, with 7,980. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, San Diego and Kern counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

California ranked 15th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, California reported administering another 415,833 vaccine doses, including 65,747 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 463,250 vaccine doses, including 79,852 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 75,237,247 total doses.

Across California, cases fell in 18 counties, with the best declines in Santa Cruz County, with 550 cases from 1,089 a week earlier; in San Francisco County, with 3,634 cases from 4,088; and in Alameda County, with 5,878 cases from 6,268.

In California, 255 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 262 people were reported dead.

A total of 9,557,802 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 91,299 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

California's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 5,494
  • The week before that: 4,900
  • Four weeks ago: 3,761

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Coronavirus update: Monterey County COVID cases up 22.2% as California cases surge

