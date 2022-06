Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly revealed if she snuck a Labyrinth Easter egg off into the new film. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian joined her during the press tour for the Paramount action movie. During their conversation, he wondered if they managed to get that David Bowie song into the movie on the sly. Connelly says that she had no idea it was in there. But, she did smile at the observation. As someone who starred in the beloved film, the actress holds serious affection for Labyrinth. However, Connelly also says the question of this Easter egg is one for director Joseph Kosinski. He probably has a bit of a soft spot for the 1986 feature as well. So, fans may never know. But, it's hard to believe there wasn't at least a brief acknowledgement of the Bowie nod between the filmmaker and one of his stars. Check out the entire exchange up top.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO