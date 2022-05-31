ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans and families gather at Missouri Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day service

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago

Under a clear blue sky and with thousands of American flags dotting the horizon, nearly a hundred people gathered at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield on Monday afternoon to honor those who died serving in the Armed Forces.

"We gathered here surrounded by those who sleep in silent honor," LTC. Christopher Stark said. "This is a Memorial Day, not Fourth of July, not Veterans Day. This is not a day of celebration. It is a day of remembrance for those whose lives were cut short."

Stark served in the U.S. Army and co-founded Honor Flights of the Ozarks.

Stark was a speaker at the Memorial Day service organized by the Missouri Veterans Commission, which also featured Congressman and Senate candidate Rep. Billy Long as a speaker as well as the 135th Army Band who performed a number of patriotic songs. Members of the Veterans Memorial Team were in charge of posting the flags and performing a 21-gun salute.

"We never stop serving," said Charles Duff a veteran and member of the Veterans Memorial Team. "It's a brother and sisterhood. We all are interconnected based on our devotion to service and the oaths that we take and the uniforms we put on."

Long spoke at the service pointing out some of the difficulties veterans and their family members have getting benefits from the government.

"It's terrible that veterans have to come to their congressman to get the benefits they have coming to them," Long said.

Besides family members of armed service members, veterans of all the branches — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard — also were in attendance including Mike McFarland who was a member of the Army and went on four tours to Vietnam in the late 1960s.

"I have a number of buddies who are here," McFarland said, choking up. "Coming here is something that I have to do."

When McFarland was thanked for his service he quickly pivoted to those who lost their lives.

"We got off easy," he said. "Those who are buried here, they are the real heroes."

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Veterans and families gather at Missouri Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day service

