11 Cute Summer Clothes on Amazon That Are Worth Adding to Your Lineup

By Samantha Peters
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

When all you want to do is stick your body in a freezer, rising temps can make getting dressed a challenge. The goods news is, though, that Amazon is making it easier than ever to find summer clothes that will help you stay cool, calm, collected and, of course, chic as ever this season.

From airy summer dresses and skirts to staple shorts and beach-friendly cover-ups, the popular e-tailer has all your seasonal needs covered. Plus, the brand even carries some of the cutest and most functional summer sandals to help you look good and feel supported wherever your feet take you in the upcoming months.

No matter your budget, you’ll find styles from a range of brands and across various price points — including designer duds from labels like Ulla Johnson and LoveShackFancy, as well as more affordable looks and durable basics from DL1961 and Stateside. Amazon is known to offer some of the best deals on the Internet, but even without a discount, Prime members can get items to their door in two days, free of any additional charges.

In case you need help wading through the massive assortment of warm-weather goodies, we rounded up our 11 favorite summer pieces on Amazon. Alongside styles with relaxed fits and breezy silhouettes, out list includes pieces made with breathable cotton or rayon and moisture-wicking fabrics like linen to ensure you don’t end up a sweaty mess. Other must-have accents include fun, colorful prints. And for the minimal dressers out there, we also included sleek black and white options in the mix, too.

Ahead, shop super wearable and stylish silhouettes for every occasion.

Tiare Hawaii Jenny Jumpsuit

This soft rayon jumpsuit by Tiare is perfect for lounging but can also be brunch or resort-ready when paired with some metallic sandals and elevated gold jewelry. Elastic at the waistband and side pockets make the mosaic-patterned pick even more comfy and flattering.

Tiare Hawaii Jenny Jumpsuit $93-$105 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Infinity Sandals

Rope sandals were seen all over spring ’22 runways and are ideal for adding a boho-inspired touch to your summer wardrobe. We’re eyeing this wear-with-everything pair from rag & bone, featuring subtly iridescent straps and a padded, sturdy canvas-covered footbed.

rag & bone Infinity Sandals $375 Buy Now

LoveShackFancy Banou Dress

If you’re looking to take a more subtle approach to multicolor dressing this summer, try this pretty LoveShackFancy mini done in muted rainbow-inspired hues. The 100% cotton style can also be worn multiple ways, including over-the-shoulder for a romantic look.

LoveShackFancy Banou Dress $241 Buy Now

Hemant and Nandita Suki Linen Crop Top

Not your average crop top, this stunning puff sleeve version by Hemant and Nandita boasts an oversized front bow, ruffled details and an arty rose pattern. Plus, it’s crafted from an ultra-breathable linen-cotton blend to keep you cool. Pair it with the matching tiered skirt or monochrome bottoms of choice to create a standout wedding guest or weekend date ensemble.

Hemant and Nandita Suki Linen Crop Top $199 Buy Now

South Parade Raquet Shorts

You’ll want to pair all your tanks and Zoom-ready blouses with these cozy cotton shorts from South Parade while working from home. The style has a handy, adjustable drawstring and cute embroidered racket detail that gives off slightly preppy vibes.

South Parade Raquet Shorts $52 Buy Now

Stateside Rib Twist Top

Courtesy of the brand that specializes in soft, sophisticated basics, Stateside’s Rib Twist top offers a fun, sexy alternative to your favorite white tee. Whether you pair it with low or high-rise bottoms, you simply can’t go wrong.

Stateside Rib Twist Top $54 Buy Now

Maaji Standard Cover-Up $45 Buy Now

Missoni Espadrilles

Missoni updates the classic espadrille style with its recognizably vibrant zig-zig design. Pair these back to black or blanc pieces, or go the more daring route and match a few colors of the shoes to the rest of the styles in your outfit.

Missoni Espadrilles $480 Buy Now

Black Halo Amia Dress

This Black Halo linen dress is as easy as the summer days with its flowing empire waist and dainty V-neck design. To top it all off, the timeless silhouette even has pockets.

Black Halo Amia Dress $273 Buy Now

DL1961 Emilie High Rise Jean Shorts

Daisy dukes are out and Bermuda shorts are in, so take the plunge and invest in this staple denim pair from DL1961. It offers the ultimate relaxed-meets-structured fit and subtle distressing on the cuff so you can nail that cool-girl aesthetic while still looking polished.

DL1961 Emilie High Rise Jean Shorts $129 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Isidro Romper

Ulla Johnson’s all-black romper has plenty of texture and detail (hello, all-over pleating and front cutouts) to set it apart from the crowd. The billowing bottom half creates a nice contrast to the fitted top, and the 100% cotton finish ensures you’ll enjoy breathable comfort for hours.

Ulla Johnson Isidro Romper $395 Buy Now

