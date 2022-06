Woman pulls out gun: 1:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Webster Court Apartments, 309 Fifth Ave. S., regarding threats with a weapon. A woman came to the location to drop off her daughter with the father. The father was with his new girlfriend and an argument began between the two women. They engaged in a mutual physical fight which ended when the woman who had dropped off her child escalated the situation by pulling out a firearm. The woman was arrested and booked into jail.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO