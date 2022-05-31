Sherwood police searching for suspect in Walmart theft

Bond has been set for a local man who escaped police custody last week, May 27, 2022. Byron Eric Daniels, 22, escaped custody from the Warren Police Department jail last Friday. As SRC reported yesterday, Daniels is now back in custody and is facing the charge of escape. He was originally in custody on a warrant for failure to appear in circuit court. On the charge of escape, bond has been set at $50,000.

