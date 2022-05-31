ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

Sherwood police searching for suspect in Walmart theft

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help in...

katv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherwood, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Sherwood, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft
KATV

Marion County man wanted in double homicide waives extradition; charged with murder

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for a double homicide who chose to waive his extradition. On May 11, Marion County sheriff’s deputies were contacted and requested to check the welfare of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson at 2386 Mallard Terrace. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of the Watson couple.
MARION COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATV

ASP: 13-year-old girl missing from Petit Jean State Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 13-year-old female is missing from an Arkansas state park campground, the Arkansas State Police reported Wednesday. According to police, Jessica Lynn Lowery has been missing from Petit Jean State Park since 11 p.m. on Monday, May 30. She was last seen in a campground...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Bond set for escapee and his pickup driver

Bond has been set for a local man who escaped police custody last week, May 27, 2022. Byron Eric Daniels, 22, escaped custody from the Warren Police Department jail last Friday. As SRC reported yesterday, Daniels is now back in custody and is facing the charge of escape. He was originally in custody on a warrant for failure to appear in circuit court. On the charge of escape, bond has been set at $50,000.
WARREN, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newark teenager reported missing

A Newark teenager has been missing since May 21, 2022, according to an incident report from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. A Be On the Lookout and an entry in the Arkansas Crime Information Center for Aaron Medley (pictured), 17, were issued after his mother reported he had walked out of a 7th Street residence and entered a gold SUV which then departed.
NEWARK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy