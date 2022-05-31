Sherwood police searching for suspect in Walmart theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who they said attempted to use a stolen check at Dollar General on April 27. According to authorities, the white female in the red sweater and the black female in the blue jean jacket are the wanted suspects.
Pine Bluff police were investigating an incident that led to the arrest of an intoxicated man who police said fired a gun when they attempted to question him Thursday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the 600 block of West 20th Ave. at 11a.m in reference to a disturbance.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Helena-West Helena Police Department is still searching for one of three suspects accused of a burglary that ended in $30,000 of property and a 2018 Toyota Highlander being stolen. According to authorities, on May 26, police responded to a break-in at 926 N. 4th...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced Thursday that their investigation into the Wednesday morning shooting on East Washington Avenue has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim died. Police said the victim, 17-year-old Christopher Perkins of North Little Rock, died at an area hospital. While...
State troopers continue to investigate a hit and run crash that left a 32 year-old Conway County man dead. With hope of identifying a suspect, the troopers are sending an appeal to the public for help in locating the vehicle that hit the bicyclist. Travis Frank Sponer was riding a...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for a double homicide who chose to waive his extradition. On May 11, Marion County sheriff’s deputies were contacted and requested to check the welfare of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson at 2386 Mallard Terrace. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of the Watson couple.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police were investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in the city. Police said the latest shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue. According to the press release, when officers arrived they located a male victim suffering...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 13-year-old female is missing from an Arkansas state park campground, the Arkansas State Police reported Wednesday. According to police, Jessica Lynn Lowery has been missing from Petit Jean State Park since 11 p.m. on Monday, May 30. She was last seen in a campground...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 63-year-old woman out of Pulaski County, the Arkansas State Police reported late Monday. According to police, Kim Marie Cronin has been missing since 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. She was last known to be at the...
Bond has been set for a local man who escaped police custody last week, May 27, 2022. Byron Eric Daniels, 22, escaped custody from the Warren Police Department jail last Friday. As SRC reported yesterday, Daniels is now back in custody and is facing the charge of escape. He was originally in custody on a warrant for failure to appear in circuit court. On the charge of escape, bond has been set at $50,000.
A Newark teenager has been missing since May 21, 2022, according to an incident report from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. A Be On the Lookout and an entry in the Arkansas Crime Information Center for Aaron Medley (pictured), 17, were issued after his mother reported he had walked out of a 7th Street residence and entered a gold SUV which then departed.
