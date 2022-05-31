ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, MO

Mercer County Library to kick off summer reading program

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercer County Library will kick off its summer reading program on June...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Area Students named to North Central Missouri College Spring Honors Lists

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 spring semester. Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic conduct 225 free exams at schools

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Mercer performed 255 free physical exams at area schools. The sports physicals were offered to student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer. Health care providers visited the schools. Those completing...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Mercer County, MO
Government
County
Mercer County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Princeton, MO
kttn.com

Bids for milk, bread and fuel on the agenda for next meeting of Jamesport Board of Education

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will discuss bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas next week. The board will meet in the library on June 8th at 6 p.m. Other items on the agenda include capital projects, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, transportation, and board policy migration from the Missouri School Boards Association to the Missouri Consultants for Education. There is also to be a discussion on the Minimum Teacher Salary Grant and career ladder funding, student and employee handbooks, summer tutoring, and budget review.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Area communities offering free summer meals for kids

Schools in Chillicothe, Gallatin, Braymer, Milan, and Unionville are among hundreds across the state offering children an opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches for much of June. The free meals are part of the summer meals program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Missouri Department of...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival set to kick off on June 8th

The 14th Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival will be held at the Unionville City Park next week. Activities will be from June 8th through June 11th. A dance will be held that Wednesday night from 7 to 10 o’clock. Admission is $5. That Thursday’s schedule includes a potluck...
MUSIC
kttn.com

Trenton Light Riders to hold pancake fundraiser

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter Number 1153 of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser for Run for the Son. The breakfast will be at the Chillicothe Applebee’s on June 4th from 8 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes will cost $8 per person. Tickets can be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Native Grass Management Conference near Linneus set for July 14th

The University of Missouri Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a native grass management conference near Linneus. The event will be at the MU Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center’s Cornett Farm on July 14th.
LINNEUS, MO
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn. Karen joined the Corporate Development Department as the Marketing Coordinator on February 24, 1997. She has been a vital part of many cooperative projects including the creation of local pages for Rural Missouri, assisting with the Annual Meeting, organizing Members Day events, building community relationships, and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Judge approves Willard Miller's change of venue request

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One of the teenagers accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher will be able tomove his trial. A judge approved Willard Miller's request to move the trial out of Jefferson County on Wednesday. A new location hasn't been picked. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are accused...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Trenton Park Board approves salary increases

The Trenton Park Board approved pay increases during a closed session on June 1st. Park Board President Curtis Crawford reports Park Superintendent David Shockley and Assistant Superintendent Hunter Trask will receive a five percent increase in salary. City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Shockley’s salary will be $44,772 per year, and Trask’s pay will be $30,576 per year.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Jayme DeVoy joins hospitalist staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome advanced practice provider Jayme DeVoy to the hospitalist team. Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The. hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider...
TRENTON, MO
kciiradio.com

State Supports Fairfield Teen’s Request to Move Trial Venue

The State has filed in support of changing the trial venue for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding filed a response Thursday to 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion for a change of venue, alleging that publicity surrounding his case has been so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair. Moulding writes that the death of Graber has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents and prospective jurors of the county making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury. If the Court moves this case to another county, the State requests the Court consider a county with similar demographics as Jefferson, and should consider the ease of travel for both State and defense witnesses as well as Graber’s family members.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kttn.com

Newtown-Harris FFA to hold fundraiser auction and meal

The Newtown-Harris FFA will hold a meal and worker auction to raise money for six members to attend the FFA Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D. C. The fundraiser will be in the gym at Newtown-Harris on June 5th from 11 to 2 o’clock. The meal will include pork,...
HARRIS, MO

