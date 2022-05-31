Mercer County Library to kick off summer reading program

The State has filed in support of changing the trial venue for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding filed a response Thursday to 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion for a change of venue, alleging that publicity surrounding his case has been so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair. Moulding writes that the death of Graber has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents and prospective jurors of the county making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury. If the Court moves this case to another county, the State requests the Court consider a county with similar demographics as Jefferson, and should consider the ease of travel for both State and defense witnesses as well as Graber’s family members.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO