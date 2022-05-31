ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta city leaders reveal summer safety plan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta city officials unveil summer safety plan as a way to get a...

Atlanta airport gun policy sparks concern with law enforcement

Atlanta police officials say that officers have been instructed to not detain passengers who have a firearm in carry-on luggage and can not make the passenger give up their weapon. Atlanta city council officials and law enforcement members are discussing the gun carry policy and its effects on passengers safety at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road. The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature...
ATLANTA, GA
Judge denies bond for YSL rapper Young Thug over RICO charge

ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge had denied bond for Young Thug after expressing concerns over threats he may have made. The ruling came early in the evening after hours of testimony. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, watched the proceeding remotely from the Cobb County...
ATLANTA, GA
Judge: Attorney can represent YSL rapper Young Thug over RICO charge

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County judge allowed Young Thug's attorney to continue to represent the Atlanta rapper in his indictment on racketeering and gang-related charges. In May, a judge delayed the decision on whether the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, would receive bond until...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Alleged Young Slime Life co-founded turns himself in on RICO charges

ATLANTA — A man named as a co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang said he will turn himself in on RICO conspiracy charges Thursday night. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spoke exclusively to Walter Murphy, who is charged along with more than two dozen others in a sprawling indictment against the gang. The indictment alleges that Murphy co-founded the gang alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug and a third person.
Midtown condo complex residents frustrated over constant car break-ins

ATLANTA - Residents of a Midtown Atlanta condo complex are frustrated at what they say are a rash of car break-ins plaguing their community. In the video, taking at the Siena at Renaissance Park condominium complex on the morning of May 27, the man opens the car door and rummages through it like it's his own.
ATLANTA, GA
1 dead in Union City apartment shooting

UNION CITY, Ga. - Officer spent Thursday evening investigating a deadly shooting in a Union City apartment complex. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. at the Netherley Park Apartments located at 6770 Buffington Road. Union City police said one person was killed in the shooting, but have not released details...
UNION CITY, GA
Corporate investors flooding Atlanta’s housing market

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Large corporations continue to strengthen their grip on Atlanta’s housing market. Many of them have headquarters outside of the state. In an Atlanta Regional Housing Forum on Wednesday, experts took a close look at the role corporate landlords are playing on Atlanta’s housing market.
ATLANTA, GA
200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta youth center firebombed, 2 suspects wanted by police

ATLANTA - A center for at-risk youth was firebombed late last week. Investigators are searching for two people seen on surveillance video who they believe did it. Tuesday, signs on the front doors of the Westside At-Promise Center read "Closed until further notice" while damage to the building is being assessed.
ATLANTA, GA
Women Making a Mark: Pinky Cole

Some CEOs spend years cementing their fortune before planting their philanthropic flag. Not Pinky Cole. In 2019, four months after cutting the ribbon outside her first Atlanta restaurant, she launched a charitable foundation aimed at bridging the generational wealth gap in communities of color. Its mission was rooted in her own success story: In half a year, she’d taken her meatless burger concept, Slutty Vegan, from a delivery-only operation to a cool corner shop with celebrity fans and snaking lines.
ATLANTA, GA

