With the sun shining, music playing, and food and drinks flowing, it made for the perfect weekend for the 45th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival. The three-day event had families bringing out their tents and umbrellas to gather up as much shade as they could under the hot summer sun. As temps heated up, so did the talent taking the stage! Kebbi Williams and The Wolfpack kicked off the festival on Saturday afternoon, while Kenny Barron closed out the festivities on Monday evening.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO