KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two hard-working employees of the Kirksville R-III School District received special recognition Thursday among an audience of the students they work for. Kirksville Primary School Principal Diana Johnson and District Food Service Director Sue Barrett were recipients of the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Patriot Award. This award recognizes supervisors, nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist, for support provided directly to the nominator. The recognition reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO