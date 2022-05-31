ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paso Robles Press

Hearing Scheduled for Flores Trial in Monterey County

By Camille DeVaul
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6yCy_0fwCSGwK00

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 6

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A date has been set for the first hearing of the Flores trial since its move to Salinas in Monterey County.

According to the court’s online calendar, the first hearing will take place on Monday, June 6, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Jennifer O’Keefe presiding. The hearing is described to be “pre-trial: motions in limine.”

Paul and Ruben Flores are charged in connection with the 1996 murder and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart (19).

Judge Craig van Rooyen granted Paul and Ruben Flores’s lawyers’ request for a change of venue on March 30. It was announced during a change of venue hearing on April 20 that the trial would be moved to Monterey County. Monterey Superior Court officials later confirmed the trial will take place in Salinas, with Judge Jennifer O’Keefe overseeing the trial — meaning San Luis Obispo County Judge Craig van Rooyen will not be following the trial to Salinas.

According to the same court calendar, the following weeks in June will be sent selecting the jury — and starting July 6, the calendar says the Paul and Ruben Flores’ defense team will make their opening statements.

Of course, as with most court trials, dates are subject to change.

On Tuesday, May 31, there were 20 sealed court documents filed by Paul Flores and The People of the State of California (prosecution). According to the court website, the documents were labeled as motions, orders, affidavits, and proof.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores leaving an off-campus party on Crandall Way in San Luis Obispo on May 25, 1996. Although her remains have never been found, Smart was legally declared dead in 2002.

Paul Flores is charged with her murder. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide Smart’s body. Paul Flores has remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail since his arrest. Ruben Flores is currently out on bail.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested at their homes in April 2021, nearly 25 years after Smart’s disappearance.

Monterey Court Officials confirmed with Paso Robles Press that as of today, hearings will not be available to watch online.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/23-05/29/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 23, 2022. 01:02— Viviana...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

88 arrests in central California street gang crackdown

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A street gang crackdown in central California resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms, state officials said Thursday. Those arrested this month in Stockton are suspected in a series of violent crimes, including robberies and at least two homicides, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said in a statement.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Politics Local#Cal Poly#Monterey Superior Court
rosevilletoday.com

Summer Festivals and Travel Ideas in Monterey County

World-class central coast destination offers summer-ready reasons to visit. Monterey, Calif., – This summer, Monterey County is offering a diverse lineup of events and festivals taking place across the county June through September. According to the U.S. Travel Association, approximately six in 10 Americans are planning at least one summer trip this year.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

City of Santa Cruz Vehicles Torched in Opposition to Homeless Sweeps

City officials have estimated the damage to be approximately $300,000. The vehicles were destroyed in advance of the impending closure of the San Lorenzo Park Benchlands homeless encampment, which the City of Santa Cruz has announced will begin in July. Photo Credit: Santa Cruz Fire Department. Caption:. "This morning at...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lootpress

Threats to California schools lead to three arrests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 44–year–old man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of phoning in bomb threats to five Los Angeles schools earlier this year, while separate threats against northern and southern California high schools led to the arrests of two students, authorities said. Marcus James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lookout.co

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay. Grants Manager at Digital Nest. Shipping & Receiving Associate at Illuminee Inc. Custodian...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Karl Allen Von Dollen 1956-2022

Karl Allen Von Dollen was born July 28, 1956, in Paso Robles District Hospital to Arthur and Florence Von Dollen of the Estrella area of San Miguel. His great grandfather, Johann Von Dollen, homesteaded on the Monterey San Luis Obispo county line in 1885. The Von Dollen family has maintained a presence in the area ever since. Karl passed away at his home on March 23, 2022, while being cared for by his family after a short battle with cancer.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy