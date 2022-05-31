ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Fire at M.B. Hood Park seemed to be intentionally set

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 2 days ago
A fire was reported Friday (May 27, 2022) at M.B. Hood Park. (City of Plainview) The Plainview Fire Department continues to investigate...

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for arson on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested May 27 on charges of arson in the 2100 block of Avenue Q. LPD responded to a water flow alarm at The Que apartment complex and found water coming of room 111. The officer-in-charge banged on the door multiple times but no one answered. He had responding officers force the door open. LPD advised the suspect Russel Lee Caldwell, 61, fled the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Pampa woman killed in Gray County collision

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a woman died after a wreck near Pampa yesterday. At 6:25 p.m., officials said a 2021 GMC Sierra was west on State Highway 152 about three miles west of Pampa. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east crossed over...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect, who investigators say was armed and approaching officers, is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by Lubbock Police in the 2100 block of 67th Street on Wednesday evening. Police tell us it started as a domestic disturbance call that came in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man found guilty in deadly street race

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the February 2020 death of 69-year-old Howard Wright. Xavier Montalvo, 19 at the time, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death. According to police at the time, Wright […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Attacked While Sitting in Car Listening to Music

One person was sent to University Medical Center after they were attacked in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1st. KAMC News reports that police responded to the Albany Ridge Apartments near 50th Street and Slide Road just before 4 a.m. There they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, with two wounds made by a knife.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Slaton BBQ Restaurant Is in Serious Trouble & Needs the Community’s Help

Slaton is a community right outside of Lubbock, and one of the restaurants there is having a 'when it rains, it pours' moment and needs the communities help. It all started back on May 17th when Pitforks and Smokerings BBQ posted that the West Texas wind took off their roof, it took out their gas and power as well. So due to that, they had to close for a couple of days.
SLATON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lemur rescue ranch making a home in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lemurs are the world’s most endangered mammals according to the Lemur Conservation Network. But here at home, one rescue has 29 lemurs in their care. The Ringtail Ranch works with unique animals that look cute on the outside but are more complex than people may think.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

64-year-old William Hanselman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

64-year-old William Hanselman hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 64-year-old William Hanselman as the man who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains storm and rain chances continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s severe weather threat is low. Spotty light showers, however, are possible through the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. Rain reports are at the end of this post. Rain amounts today are expected to remain light. The storms tonight, however, may...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock PD sending 4 officers to Uvalde

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Wednesday that four officers will be sent to Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24. “We are proud to assist their community, providing resources to allow for healing and recovery,” LPD said. “Our thoughts remain with […]
LUBBOCK, TX
the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

